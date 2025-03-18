rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Earrings (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorgoldpublic domainpaintingsjewelryphotoantique
Gold heart border background, editable design
Gold heart border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617496/gold-heart-border-background-editable-designView license
Lamp (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Lamp (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075658/lamp-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Gold heart border, editable background design
Gold heart border, editable background design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12009068/gold-heart-border-editable-background-designView license
"King Saul" Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
"King Saul" Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072796/king-saul-marionette-c-1937-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Gold heart border background, editable design
Gold heart border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898347/gold-heart-border-background-editable-designView license
Salt Cellar (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Salt Cellar (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076819/salt-cellar-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Gold heart border, editable background design
Gold heart border, editable background design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617495/gold-heart-border-editable-background-designView license
Fireside Bellows (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Fireside Bellows (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074852/fireside-bellows-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Rococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from original art illustration
Rococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from original art illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23059398/image-golden-frame-angelView license
Penny Bank (c. 1938) by Grace Halpin
Penny Bank (c. 1938) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080958/penny-bank-c-1938-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059096/vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-accessory-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Powder Horn (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Powder Horn (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076534/powder-horn-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Gold heart border background, editable design
Gold heart border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12009115/gold-heart-border-background-editable-designView license
Toleware Syrup Pitcher (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Toleware Syrup Pitcher (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077693/toleware-syrup-pitcher-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold frame element, editable design set
Vintage gold frame element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994472/vintage-gold-frame-element-editable-design-setView license
Cameo Brooch (1935/1942) by Grace Halpin
Cameo Brooch (1935/1942) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059299/cameo-brooch-19351942-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Gold wedding rings, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Gold wedding rings, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506356/gold-wedding-rings-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Curtain Tie-back (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Curtain Tie-back (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074274/curtain-tie-back-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Group of Hair Jewelry (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
Group of Hair Jewelry (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075085/group-hair-jewelry-c-1937-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Psychic powers poster template
Psychic powers poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931659/psychic-powers-poster-templateView license
Lace Collar (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Lace Collar (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075615/lace-collar-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Horoscope poster template
Horoscope poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931730/horoscope-poster-templateView license
Watch, Frame and Case (c. 1936) by Harry G Aberdeen
Watch, Frame and Case (c. 1936) by Harry G Aberdeen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072471/watch-frame-and-case-c-1936-harry-aberdeenFree Image from public domain license
Pink watercolor heart, editable background design
Pink watercolor heart, editable background design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969707/pink-watercolor-heart-editable-background-designView license
Locket (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
Locket (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075727/locket-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Love watercolor heart background, editable design
Love watercolor heart background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970949/love-watercolor-heart-background-editable-designView license
Mourning Ring (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
Mourning Ring (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075932/mourning-ring-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378658/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView license
Miniature Basket (c. 1936) by Grace Halpin
Miniature Basket (c. 1936) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067156/miniature-basket-c-1936-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378647/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView license
Flower (Lily) (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Flower (Lily) (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074902/flower-lily-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold frame element, editable design set
Vintage gold frame element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994425/vintage-gold-frame-element-editable-design-setView license
Door Knocker (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Door Knocker (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074469/door-knocker-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold frame element, editable design set
Vintage gold frame element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994470/vintage-gold-frame-element-editable-design-setView license
Cameo Pin and Ring (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Cameo Pin and Ring (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073305/cameo-pin-and-ring-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Oval gold frame png element, editable tropical, design
Oval gold frame png element, editable tropical, design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971542/oval-gold-frame-png-element-editable-tropical-designView license
Syrup Pitcher (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Syrup Pitcher (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077532/syrup-pitcher-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor heart frame, editable background
Watercolor heart frame, editable background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900323/watercolor-heart-frame-editable-backgroundView license
Vase (c. 1938) by Grace Halpin
Vase (c. 1938) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082145/vase-c-1938-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license