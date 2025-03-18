Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorgoldpublic domainpaintingsjewelryphotoantiqueEarrings (c. 1937) by Grace HalpinOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 984 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3210 x 3914 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGold heart border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617496/gold-heart-border-background-editable-designView licenseLamp (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075658/lamp-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseGold heart border, editable background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12009068/gold-heart-border-editable-background-designView license"King Saul" Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072796/king-saul-marionette-c-1937-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain licenseGold heart border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898347/gold-heart-border-background-editable-designView licenseSalt Cellar (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076819/salt-cellar-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseGold heart border, editable background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617495/gold-heart-border-editable-background-designView licenseFireside Bellows (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074852/fireside-bellows-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseRococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from original art illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23059398/image-golden-frame-angelView licensePenny Bank (c. 1938) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080958/penny-bank-c-1938-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059096/vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-accessory-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePowder Horn (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076534/powder-horn-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseGold heart border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12009115/gold-heart-border-background-editable-designView licenseToleware Syrup Pitcher (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077693/toleware-syrup-pitcher-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold frame element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994472/vintage-gold-frame-element-editable-design-setView licenseCameo Brooch (1935/1942) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059299/cameo-brooch-19351942-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseGold wedding rings, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506356/gold-wedding-rings-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseCurtain Tie-back (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074274/curtain-tie-back-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseGroup of Hair Jewelry (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075085/group-hair-jewelry-c-1937-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain licensePsychic powers poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931659/psychic-powers-poster-templateView licenseLace Collar (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075615/lace-collar-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseHoroscope poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931730/horoscope-poster-templateView licenseWatch, Frame and Case (c. 1936) by Harry G Aberdeenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072471/watch-frame-and-case-c-1936-harry-aberdeenFree Image from public domain licensePink watercolor heart, editable background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969707/pink-watercolor-heart-editable-background-designView licenseLocket (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075727/locket-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseLove watercolor heart background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970949/love-watercolor-heart-background-editable-designView licenseMourning Ring (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075932/mourning-ring-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dark green vintage fashion design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378658/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView licenseMiniature Basket (c. 1936) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067156/miniature-basket-c-1936-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dark green vintage fashion design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378647/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView licenseFlower (Lily) (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074902/flower-lily-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold frame element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994425/vintage-gold-frame-element-editable-design-setView licenseDoor Knocker (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074469/door-knocker-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold frame element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994470/vintage-gold-frame-element-editable-design-setView licenseCameo Pin and Ring (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073305/cameo-pin-and-ring-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseOval gold frame png element, editable tropical, designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971542/oval-gold-frame-png-element-editable-tropical-designView licenseSyrup Pitcher (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077532/syrup-pitcher-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor heart frame, editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900323/watercolor-heart-frame-editable-backgroundView licenseVase (c. 1938) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082145/vase-c-1938-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license