Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingswater bottlebulletphotobottleEarthenware Ale Bottle (c. 1937) by Gerald TranspotaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 933 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3186 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable watercolor pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288897/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseBaptismal Font (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072975/baptismal-font-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseSea turtle plastic pollution illustration, digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235251/sea-turtle-plastic-pollution-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView licenseSpur (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084733/spur-c-1939-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBit (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085441/bit-c-1940-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseCleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596990/cleaning-hacks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWrought Iron Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078365/wrought-iron-bit-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseGreek cuisine Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467259/greek-cuisine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071805/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseWater drinking reminder Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428290/water-drinking-reminder-facebook-post-templateView licenseMortar and Pestle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075928/mortar-and-pestle-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseBeach cleanup Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427767/beach-cleanup-facebook-post-templateView licenseBit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073030/bit-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic food Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467162/authentic-food-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086836/spur-c-1940-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseRefreshing water Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428322/refreshing-water-facebook-post-templateView licenseStoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077449/stoneware-jar-c-1937-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain licensePlastic pollution Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427803/plastic-pollution-facebook-post-templateView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071789/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298436/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071807/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071790/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseCleaning service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596642/cleaning-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071788/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseOrange 3 photo collage frame template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14813886/orange-photo-collage-frame-template-editable-designView licenseCopper Cruet (1937) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073989/copper-cruet-1937-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas party planner poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725538/christmas-party-planner-poster-template-and-designView licenseHand-carved Armchair (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075108/hand-carved-armchair-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic strawberry girl design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15242158/editable-aesthetic-strawberry-girl-design-element-setView licenseSpanish Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077337/spanish-bit-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dairy products background, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12349838/editable-dairy-products-background-food-digital-artView licenseWooden Indian (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078287/wooden-indian-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic strawberry girl design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15242330/editable-aesthetic-strawberry-girl-design-element-setView licenseSpur (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077365/spur-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic strawberry girl design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15242563/editable-aesthetic-strawberry-girl-design-element-setView licenseDemi-John Pottery (c. 1937) by John Jordanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074310/demi-john-pottery-c-1937-john-jordanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic strawberry girl design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15242150/editable-aesthetic-strawberry-girl-design-element-setView licenseToy Bank: Tabby Cat (c. 1937) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077735/toy-bank-tabby-cat-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license