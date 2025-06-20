rawpixel
Economite Bowl or Cake Mold (c. 1937) by Ralph Atkinson
Baking for beginners poster template, editable text and design
Baking for beginners poster template, editable text and design
Economy Redware Pitcher (c. 1937) by Ralph Atkinson
Economy Redware Pitcher (c. 1937) by Ralph Atkinson
Holiday baking recipes poster template, editable text and design
Holiday baking recipes poster template, editable text and design
Amber Jar (Blown) (c. 1937) by Ralph Atkinson
Amber Jar (Blown) (c. 1937) by Ralph Atkinson
Vintage women illustration sticker set, editable design
Vintage women illustration sticker set, editable design
Economy "Schnitzelbank" (c. 1937) by Ralph Atkinson
Economy "Schnitzelbank" (c. 1937) by Ralph Atkinson
Christmas gift, editable Instagram story template
Christmas gift, editable Instagram story template
Pitcher (1937) by Ralph Atkinson
Pitcher (1937) by Ralph Atkinson
Pink vintage women ephemera collage set
Pink vintage women ephemera collage set
Economy Square Oil Lantern (1937) by Ralph Atkinson
Economy Square Oil Lantern (1937) by Ralph Atkinson
Happy birthday poster template, editable text and design
Happy birthday poster template, editable text and design
Tumbler (1937) by Ralph Atkinson
Tumbler (1937) by Ralph Atkinson
Cake dessert collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
Cake dessert collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
Economite Bowl or Cake Mold (c. 1937) by Edward White
Economite Bowl or Cake Mold (c. 1937) by Edward White
Cake dessert png element, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
Cake dessert png element, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
Coverlet (1937) by Ralph Atkinson
Coverlet (1937) by Ralph Atkinson
Weight loss png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Weight loss png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Pa. German Gelatin Mold (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
Pa. German Gelatin Mold (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
Cake dessert collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
Cake dessert collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
Inlaid Chippendale Chair Panel (c. 1939) by Ralph Morton
Inlaid Chippendale Chair Panel (c. 1939) by Ralph Morton
Happy birthday blog banner template, editable text
Happy birthday blog banner template, editable text
Economy Scarf (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Economy Scarf (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Editable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
Pitcher (1937) by Ralph Atkinson
Pitcher (1937) by Ralph Atkinson
Cute cake flyer template, watercolor design
Cute cake flyer template, watercolor design
Economy Pie Plate (c. 1937) by Edward White
Economy Pie Plate (c. 1937) by Edward White
Happy birthday Facebook story template, editable design
Happy birthday Facebook story template, editable design
Cake Mold (1938) by Charles Moss
Cake Mold (1938) by Charles Moss
Cute cake poster template, watercolor design
Cute cake poster template, watercolor design
Purse (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Purse (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Famous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
Famous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
Pitcher (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinson
Pitcher (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinson
Aesthetic torn painting journal, editable design
Aesthetic torn painting journal, editable design
Bowl (c. 1941) by Van Silvay
Bowl (c. 1941) by Van Silvay
Editable watercolor wedding cake design element set
Editable watercolor wedding cake design element set
Beaded Bag (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Beaded Bag (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Antique objects collage HD wallpaper, ephemera background, editable design
Antique objects collage HD wallpaper, ephemera background, editable design
Blown Glass (c. 1937) by Alvin Shiren
Blown Glass (c. 1937) by Alvin Shiren
Editable watercolor wedding cake design element set
Editable watercolor wedding cake design element set
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Michael J Miceli
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Michael J Miceli
