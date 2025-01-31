Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagearrowartswordwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotoelectionElection Torch (1937) by Ivar JuliusOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 957 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3267 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSchool president vote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794919/school-president-vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBishop Hill: Clock Hand (1937) by Ivar Juliushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073021/bishop-hill-clock-hand-1937-ivar-juliusFree Image from public domain licenseAmerica election blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693538/america-election-blog-banner-templateView licenseGirl's Wrapper - Textile Pattern (1937) by Ivar Juliushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075015/girls-wrapper-textile-pattern-1937-ivar-juliusFree Image from public domain licenseElection checklist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487209/election-checklist-poster-templateView licenseOven (c. 1937) by Arthur Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076027/oven-c-1937-arthur-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseBlack arrow png elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10173947/black-arrow-png-elementView licenseWaffle Iron (c. 1937) by Florence Stevensonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077887/waffle-iron-c-1937-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain licenseVote, election campaign Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735582/vote-election-campaign-instagram-post-templateView licenseCorn Jobber (1937) by Ivar Juliushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074006/corn-jobber-1937-ivar-juliusFree Image from public domain licenseElection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735578/election-instagram-post-templateView licenseWatch Fob (c. 1936) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072468/watch-fob-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseBlack arrow png elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10173948/black-arrow-png-elementView licenseFire Tongs, Shovel, and Jamb Hooks (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074861/fire-tongs-shovel-and-jamb-hooks-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license3D Election voting box, element editable illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211593/election-voting-box-element-editable-illustrationView licenseFire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074860/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license3D lodging voting ballot, element editable illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981411/lodging-voting-ballot-element-editable-illustrationView licensePastry Jagger (c. 1937) by Adelaide Dyballhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076235/pastry-jagger-c-1937-adelaide-dyballFree Image from public domain license3D lodging voting ballot, element editable illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352962/lodging-voting-ballot-element-editable-illustrationView licenseStrap Hinges (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071930/strap-hinges-c-1936-rollington-campbellFree Image from public domain license3D lodging voting ballot, element editable illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981944/lodging-voting-ballot-element-editable-illustrationView licenseBillet Head (c. 1937) by Kurt Melzerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073012/billet-head-c-1937-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain license3D Election voting box, element editable illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11221366/election-voting-box-element-editable-illustrationView licenseDrawshave (1938) by Thomas Dooleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079705/drawshave-1938-thomas-dooleyFree Image from public domain license3D lodging voting ballot, element editable illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981290/lodging-voting-ballot-element-editable-illustrationView licenseComb Case (1937) by Wilford H Shurtliffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073971/comb-case-1937-wilford-shurtliffFree Image from public domain license3D lodging voting ballot, element editable illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352959/lodging-voting-ballot-element-editable-illustrationView licenseQuirt (c. 1939) by Flora G Guerrahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084389/quirt-c-1939-flora-guerraFree Image from public domain license3D lodging voting ballot, element editable illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981957/lodging-voting-ballot-element-editable-illustrationView licenseWhirligig (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078175/whirligig-c-1937-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licenseGermany election poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487113/germany-election-poster-templateView licenseFire Tongs (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074851/fire-tongs-c-1937-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseKnight fighting dragon fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663237/knight-fighting-dragon-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseBrass Bootjack (c. 1938) by Henry Rasmusenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078744/brass-bootjack-c-1938-henry-rasmusenFree Image from public domain license3D lodging voting ballot, element editable illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948163/lodging-voting-ballot-element-editable-illustrationView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1938) by James McLellanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082239/weather-vane-c-1938-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain licenseColombia election Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736382/colombia-election-instagram-post-templateView licenseSilver Ladle (c. 1937) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077180/silver-ladle-c-1937-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseVote, election campaign Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735964/vote-election-campaign-instagram-post-templateView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073863/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license