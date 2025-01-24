Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepatternartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoruggraphicsEmbroidered Blanket (c. 1937) by Dorothy LaceyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 993 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3389 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseIngrain Carpet (c. 1937) by Dorothy Laceyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075331/ingrain-carpet-c-1937-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain licenseFree mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView licenseEmbroidered Rug (c. 1937) by Dorothy Laceyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074697/embroidered-rug-c-1937-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506521/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBlock Printed Handkerchief (c. 1937) by Dorothy Laceyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073031/block-printed-handkerchief-c-1937-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain licenseFloral boutique poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854314/floral-boutique-poster-templateView licensePrinted Coverlet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Laceyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068096/printed-coverlet-c-1936-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Laceyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066313/handwoven-coverlet-c-1936-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseEmbroidered Christening Blanket (c. 1937) by Phyllis Dorrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074682/embroidered-christening-blanket-c-1937-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074086/coverlet-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseYellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507586/png-architectural-feature-architecture-artView licenseWoven Coverlet (1935/1942) by Dorothy Laceyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063975/woven-coverlet-19351942-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain licenseYear of Tiger Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Laceyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072722/woven-coverlet-c-1936-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain licenseSpa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068161/quilt-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseDoor mat mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13330963/door-mat-mockup-editable-designView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075830/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical pattern badge mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638445/botanical-pattern-badge-mockup-editable-designView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075829/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseDetail of Stencilled Wall (c. 1937) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074336/detail-stencilled-wall-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, realistic wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713096/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075836/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseWall Stencil (Section of) (c. 1937) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078024/wall-stencil-section-of-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074082/coverlet-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView licenseWall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Alfonso Umanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077978/wall-paper-border-c-1937-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain licensePainting club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseWall Paper (c. 1937) by Sidney Liswoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077968/wall-paper-c-1937-sidney-liswoodFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese pine tree border background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702321/japanese-pine-tree-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1937) by Julie C Brushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076571/printed-cotton-c-1937-julie-brushFree Image from public domain licensewatercolor olive leaf set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131838/watercolor-olive-leaf-set-editable-design-elementView licenseApplique Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064100/applique-quilt-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license