rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Embroidered Rug (c. 1937) by Dorothy Lacey
Save
Edit Image
rooster patternpublic domain tapestryfolk art cc0animalbirdpatternartvintage
Chicken element set, editable design
Chicken element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003936/chicken-element-set-editable-designView license
Textile (c. 1937) by John Oster
Textile (c. 1937) by John Oster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077609/textile-c-1937-john-osterFree Image from public domain license
Gold wild animals illustration editable sticker set
Gold wild animals illustration editable sticker set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888392/gold-wild-animals-illustration-editable-sticker-setView license
Block Printed Handkerchief (c. 1937) by Dorothy Lacey
Block Printed Handkerchief (c. 1937) by Dorothy Lacey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073031/block-printed-handkerchief-c-1937-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain license
Japanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759867/japanese-crane-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Crewel Embroidered Chair Seat (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
Crewel Embroidered Chair Seat (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070193/crewel-embroidered-chair-seat-c-1936-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain license
Colorful silhouette animal set, editable design element
Colorful silhouette animal set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15077313/colorful-silhouette-animal-set-editable-design-elementView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Lacey
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Lacey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066313/handwoven-coverlet-c-1936-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain license
Pastel wildlife illustration editable sticker set
Pastel wildlife illustration editable sticker set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888315/pastel-wildlife-illustration-editable-sticker-setView license
Embroidered Blanket (c. 1937) by Dorothy Lacey
Embroidered Blanket (c. 1937) by Dorothy Lacey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074681/embroidered-blanket-c-1937-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain license
Chicken element set, editable design
Chicken element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003933/chicken-element-set-editable-designView license
Ingrain Carpet (c. 1937) by Dorothy Lacey
Ingrain Carpet (c. 1937) by Dorothy Lacey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075331/ingrain-carpet-c-1937-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain license
Silhouette animal set, editable design element
Silhouette animal set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15077173/silhouette-animal-set-editable-design-elementView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angus
Hooked Rug (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086085/hooked-rug-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Wild animals illustration editable sticker set
Wild animals illustration editable sticker set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888391/wild-animals-illustration-editable-sticker-setView license
Printed Coverlet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Lacey
Printed Coverlet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Lacey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068096/printed-coverlet-c-1936-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain license
Chicken element set, editable design
Chicken element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003934/chicken-element-set-editable-designView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Helen Hobart
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078127/weather-vane-finial-c-1937-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Vintage botanical bird patterned background
Vintage botanical bird patterned background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8568344/vintage-botanical-bird-patterned-backgroundView license
Crowing Cock (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Crowing Cock (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074257/crowing-cock-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Colorful silhouette animal set, editable design element
Colorful silhouette animal set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15077233/colorful-silhouette-animal-set-editable-design-elementView license
Section of Bed Curtain (c. 1937) by Helen E Gilman
Section of Bed Curtain (c. 1937) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076917/section-bed-curtain-c-1937-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
Pastel wild animals illustration sticker set
Pastel wild animals illustration sticker set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888396/pastel-wild-animals-illustration-sticker-setView license
Embroidered Fukusa
Embroidered Fukusa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9628544/embroidered-fukusaFree Image from public domain license
Editable chicken element set
Editable chicken element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15153059/editable-chicken-element-setView license
Chalkware Roosters (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Chalkware Roosters (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073593/chalkware-roosters-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Colorful silhouette animal set, editable design element
Colorful silhouette animal set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15077187/colorful-silhouette-animal-set-editable-design-elementView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075830/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Vintage botanical bird patterned background
Vintage botanical bird patterned background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8568336/vintage-botanical-bird-patterned-backgroundView license
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075047/glazed-chintz-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rooster illustrations collection, editable design element set
Vintage rooster illustrations collection, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418271/vintage-rooster-illustrations-collection-editable-design-element-setView license
Sampler (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Sampler (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070650/sampler-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rooster illustrations for designs, editable design element set
Vintage rooster illustrations for designs, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418023/vintage-rooster-illustrations-for-designs-editable-design-element-setView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Lacey
Woven Coverlet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Lacey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072722/woven-coverlet-c-1936-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain license
Colorful silhouette animal set, editable design element
Colorful silhouette animal set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15078860/colorful-silhouette-animal-set-editable-design-elementView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075836/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530542/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075964/needlepoint-and-beadwork-square-c-1937-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516630/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Linen Towel - Brown Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Linen Towel - Brown Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075708/linen-towel-brown-border-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license