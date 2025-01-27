Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageplantstrawberryartwatercolourpublic domainacornfoodgrainEmery in the Shape of a Strawberry (c. 1937) by Ann Gene BuckleyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 873 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2980 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarStrawberry farm Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601717/strawberry-farm-instagram-post-templateView licenseBeaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072983/beaded-purse-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licensePlant based diet Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708148/plant-based-diet-instagram-post-templateView licenseSkirt Design (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077283/skirt-design-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884651/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseHose (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075290/hose-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804490/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseSnuff Box (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077303/snuff-box-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pie design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16075648/watercolor-pie-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseBunch of Grapes (c. 1937) by Alice Stearnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073249/bunch-grapes-c-1937-alice-stearnsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884654/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseWaistcoat (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077895/waistcoat-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277385/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseThimble Case (c. 1937) by David P Willoughbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077624/thimble-case-c-1937-david-willoughbyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804276/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseReticule (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076761/reticule-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884652/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseHat (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075162/hat-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804056/watercolor-fruits-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseMontaleto (Head Scarf) (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075919/montaleto-head-scarf-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor berry cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265439/editable-watercolor-berry-cake-design-element-setView licenseCascarone (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064657/cascarone-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor berry cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264984/editable-watercolor-berry-cake-design-element-setView licenseWoman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078236/womans-slipper-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor berry cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265332/editable-watercolor-berry-cake-design-element-setView licenseDancing Shoe (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065404/dancing-shoe-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor berry cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265569/editable-watercolor-berry-cake-design-element-setView licenseMission Chant (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067200/mission-chant-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pie design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16075650/watercolor-pie-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseColonial Pocket (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065168/colonial-pocket-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264963/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView licenseReticule (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070545/reticule-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseIce pop shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12562932/ice-pop-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBook Cover (1935/1942) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059236/book-cover-19351942-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseAcai bowl Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708204/acai-bowl-instagram-post-templateView licenseMitt (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075914/mitt-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licensePhoto of acai bowl's ingredients element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000685/photo-acai-bowls-ingredients-element-set-editable-designView licenseClock Face (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065146/clock-face-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseIce pop shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598024/ice-pop-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEmbroidery (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065906/embroidery-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license