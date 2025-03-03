Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevintage fashion illustration public domainpatternpersonartvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationEvening Dress (c. 1937) by Ray PriceOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 970 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3310 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAfternoon Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072822/afternoon-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable women's blazer, formal fashion design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867264/editable-womens-blazer-formal-fashion-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074565/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074518/dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073664/childs-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074519/dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074564/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074505/dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073666/childs-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBoy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073148/boys-dressing-gown-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073665/childs-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078147/wedding-dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseAfternoon Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072808/afternoon-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book lover background, editable purple grid pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691495/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079226/childs-dress-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView licenseGirl's Dress (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075005/girls-dress-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074575/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544969/vintage-book-lover-background-editable-beige-grid-pattern-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1936) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064967/childs-dress-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's vintage fashion sticker, dresses illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687638/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1938) by Jean Peszelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079228/childs-dress-c-1938-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book lover background, editable purple grid pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691493/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseDolls - "Molly and Polly" (c. 1937) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074454/dolls-molly-and-polly-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's vintage fashion background, orange design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8653713/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073680/childs-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's vintage fashion sticker, dresses illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698986/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Jean Peszelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074545/dress-c-1937-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license