rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Evening Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Save
Edit Image
vintage fashion illustration public domainpatternpersonartvintagedesignpublic domainillustration
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Afternoon Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Afternoon Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072822/afternoon-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Editable women's blazer, formal fashion design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable women's blazer, formal fashion design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867264/editable-womens-blazer-formal-fashion-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074565/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074518/dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073664/childs-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074519/dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074564/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074505/dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073666/childs-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073148/boys-dressing-gown-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073665/childs-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Wedding Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078147/wedding-dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Afternoon Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Afternoon Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072808/afternoon-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book lover background, editable purple grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage book lover background, editable purple grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691495/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079226/childs-dress-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView license
Girl's Dress (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Girl's Dress (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075005/girls-dress-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074575/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544969/vintage-book-lover-background-editable-beige-grid-pattern-remixed-rawpixelView license
Child's Dress (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
Child's Dress (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064967/childs-dress-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Women's vintage fashion sticker, dresses illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Women's vintage fashion sticker, dresses illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687638/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Jean Peszel
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079228/childs-dress-c-1938-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book lover background, editable purple grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage book lover background, editable purple grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691493/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Dolls - "Molly and Polly" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Dolls - "Molly and Polly" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074454/dolls-molly-and-polly-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Women's vintage fashion background, orange design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Women's vintage fashion background, orange design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8653713/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073680/childs-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Women's vintage fashion sticker, dresses illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Women's vintage fashion sticker, dresses illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698986/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
Dress (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074545/dress-c-1937-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license