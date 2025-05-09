Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesampler public domainalphabetwatercolorvintagedesignpublic domainlettersphotoEmbroidery Sampler (c. 1937) by Elzy J BirdOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 794 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2709 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820822/william-morrisView licenseSampler (c. 1939) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084476/sampler-c-1939-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817727/william-morrisView licenseSampler (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076840/sampler-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817643/william-morrisView licenseSampler (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076828/sampler-c-1937-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817517/william-morrisView licenseSampler (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076827/sampler-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14827673/william-morrisView licenseEmbroidery Sampler (c. 1937) by Paul Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074712/embroidery-sampler-c-1937-paul-smithFree Image from public domain licenseJungle Timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817715/jungle-timeView licenseSampler (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076835/sampler-c-1937-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain licenseFloral patterned editable text inspired by William Morris 19th-century decorative patternshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17420204/font-pattern-vintage-william-morrisView licenseSampler (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076843/sampler-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseOh baby alphabet Pinterest bannerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892210/baby-alphabet-pinterest-bannerView licenseSampler (c. 1938) by Alfred Walbeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081338/sampler-c-1938-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain licenseOh baby alphabet Pinterest bannerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889327/baby-alphabet-pinterest-bannerView licenseSampler (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081344/sampler-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseOh baby alphabet Pinterest bannerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890334/baby-alphabet-pinterest-bannerView licenseNeedlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075964/needlepoint-and-beadwork-square-c-1937-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain licenseOh baby alphabet Pinterest bannerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889531/baby-alphabet-pinterest-bannerView licenseSampler (c. 1938) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081343/sampler-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseBlue watercolor alphabet Pinterest bannerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14899605/blue-watercolor-alphabet-pinterest-bannerView licenseSampler (c. 1941) by Eileen Knoxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088032/sampler-c-1941-eileen-knoxFree Image from public domain licenseBlue watercolor alphabet Pinterest bannerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14893793/blue-watercolor-alphabet-pinterest-bannerView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075148/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseColours alphabet Pinterest bannerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14899776/colours-alphabet-pinterest-bannerView licenseSampler (c. 1941) by Michael Rekuckihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088034/sampler-c-1941-michael-rekuckiFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseHand Needlework (c. 1938) by Frank J Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080138/hand-needlework-c-1938-frank-maceFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14827047/william-morrisView licenseSampler (c. 1937) by William Parkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076842/sampler-c-1937-william-parkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816591/william-morrisView licenseSampler (c. 1942) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088688/sampler-c-1942-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseYe old stamp alphabet Pinterest bannerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900572/old-stamp-alphabet-pinterest-bannerView licenseNeedlepoint Picture (c. 1937) by Jules Lefeverehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075967/needlepoint-picture-c-1937-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain licenseVintage stamp alphabet Pinterest bannerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14423338/vintage-stamp-alphabet-pinterest-bannerView licenseBoy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073148/boys-dressing-gown-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseVintage stamp alphabet Pinterest bannerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454842/vintage-stamp-alphabet-pinterest-bannerView licensePiece of Cross-Stitch (c. 1937) by George Beyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076373/piece-cross-stitch-c-1937-george-beyerFree Image from public domain license