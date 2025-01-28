Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolorpublic domainclothingwomanadultFashion Doll (c. 1937) by Gwyneth KingOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 828 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2826 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDairy Maid Doll (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074285/dairy-maid-doll-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll--"Cornelia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074401/doll-cornelia-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseQuaker Doll (1935/1942) by Gwyneth Kinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062026/quaker-doll-19351942-gwyneth-kingFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePen Wiper Doll (c. 1937) by Eugene C Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076294/pen-wiper-doll-c-1937-eugene-millerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065492/doll-c-1936-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074368/doll-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll Wardrobe (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074451/doll-wardrobe-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseDoll's Dress (c. 1939) by Marie Alainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083317/dolls-dress-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseDoll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074431/doll-phoebe-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065526/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Amelia" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074384/doll-amelia-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license"Negro Bride" Puppet (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072797/negro-bride-puppet-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseWrapper (c. 1937) by Mae Szilvasyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078350/wrapper-c-1937-mae-szilvasyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Narcissa Savery" (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074422/doll-narcissa-savery-c-1937-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074531/dress-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Lily May" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074414/doll-lily-may-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseDoll - "Cynthia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074403/doll-cynthia-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license"David and Goliath" Marionette (c. 1937) by Ruth Abramshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072800/david-and-goliath-marionette-c-1937-ruth-abramsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDoll (c. 1937) by Walter Praefkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074358/doll-c-1937-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Mae Szilvasyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074558/dress-c-1937-mae-szilvasyFree Image from public domain license