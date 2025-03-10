rawpixel
Eyelet Embroidery (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
laceembroideryjewelryeyelet embroiderypublic domain jewelrymotiflace patterntextile design
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Quilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Infant's Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Colorful butterfly embroidery designs, editable design element set
Samples of Stitching (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Embroidery peach
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Doll - "Retta Hervey" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Doll: "Maggie Bentley" (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano and Edith Towner
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Beadwork Book Marker (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Petticoat (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sampler (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheney
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dolls - "Molly and Polly" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Baby's Bonnet (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Less think, more pink, editable facebook story template design
Doll's Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Beautiful bride Instagram post template
Quilt (1937) by Jacob Gielens
Custom-made dresses Instagram post template
Embroidery (1937) by Edith Magnette
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Handkerchief (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Patches from Quilt (c. 1937) by Eleanor Gausser
Bride to be Instagram post template
Quilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
Fine jewelry Instagram post template
Quilt - Appliqued in Bellflower Design (c. 1937) by Margaret Linsley
Editable leaf towel mockup, William Morris art design
Doll - "Hattie" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
