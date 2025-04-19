Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacewoodenpersonartwatercolordesignpublic domainsculptureFigurehead (c. 1937) by Frank GrayOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 898 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3064 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBlindfolded sculpture head, pastel gradient remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9197733/blindfolded-sculpture-head-pastel-gradient-remix-editable-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1939) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083461/figurehead-c-1939-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466706/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEagle (c. 1937) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074607/eagle-c-1937-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467779/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCarved Figure (Possibly a Tailor's Shop Sign) (c. 1937) by Frank McEnteehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073442/carved-figure-possibly-tailors-shop-sign-c-1937-frank-mcenteeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: Hercules (c. 1937) by Virginia Richardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074770/figurehead-hercules-c-1937-virginia-richardsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseShop Figure (c. 1937) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077079/shop-figure-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseWeathered wall mockup, editable texture designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10813950/weathered-wall-mockup-editable-texture-designView licenseCigar Store Figure (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073734/cigar-store-figure-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseInkwell (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075322/inkwell-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11022018/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView licenseDraped Figure (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074476/draped-figure-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseBlindfolded sculpture head, pastel gradient remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9469897/blindfolded-sculpture-head-pastel-gradient-remix-editable-designView licenseFigurehead: Mermaid (c. 1942) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088589/figurehead-mermaid-c-1942-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView licenseFigurehead: Bust of Washington (c. 1937) by Betty Fuersthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074756/figurehead-bust-washington-c-1937-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseWooden Pocahontas Store Figure (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078319/wooden-pocahontas-store-figure-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseFuturistic Greek woman sculpture, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9688188/futuristic-greek-woman-sculpture-editable-designView licenseLarge Painted Wooden Saint-Virgin Mary (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075691/large-painted-wooden-saint-virgin-mary-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseNew release music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539881/new-release-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFigurehead (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074753/figurehead-c-1937-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable gradient designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18790182/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-gradient-designView licenseArmchair (c. 1937) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072867/armchair-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516821/museum-instagram-post-templateView licenseCarved Bust of Voltaire (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073425/carved-bust-voltaire-c-1937-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStool (c. 1937) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077480/stool-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseFloral head statue, surreal mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355440/floral-head-statue-surreal-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseChest-On-Chest (c. 1937) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073617/chest-on-chest-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseFloral head statue, surreal mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355391/floral-head-statue-surreal-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseStool (c. 1937) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077482/stool-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseFuturistic Greek woman sculpture background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9662985/futuristic-greek-woman-sculpture-background-editable-designView licenseCarved Eagle Head (c. 1937) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073441/carved-eagle-head-c-1937-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseWooden Butter Stamp (c. 1937) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078276/wooden-butter-stamp-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license