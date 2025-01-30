rawpixel
Figurehead (c. 1937) by John Davis
Creative ideas clay man background, editable border design
Figurehead: Hercules (c. 1937) by Virginia Richards
Men's grooming routine background, creative collage, editable design
Figurehead: Turk's Head (c. 1937) by Henry Murphy
Men's beauty sticker, editable lifestyle collage element remix
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Frances Cohen
Editable creative ideas clay man design
Sternpiece (c. 1937) by Albert Gold
Social media, editable collage remix design
Figurehead: "The Highlander" (c. 1937) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Men's skincare routine iPhone wallpaper, editable lifestyle remix design
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
Men's morning routine, lifestyle collage remix, editable background
"Commodore Morris" Figurehead (c. 1938) by F W Powell
Editable men's beauty routine, lifestyle collage remix
Figurehead from Bark "George" (c. 1939) by Mary E Humes
Editable men's beauty sticker, lifestyle collage element remix
Puppet - "Uncle Tom" (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Figurehead (c. 1939) by George Constantine
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
"William Wirt" Figurehead (c. 1938) by Molly Bodenstein
Man shaving beard, lifestyle collage remix background, editable design
Figurehead: Bust of Washington (c. 1937) by Betty Fuerst
Man shaving beard iPhone wallpaper, editable beauty remix design
Figurehead (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Editable men's skincare collage remix background, lifestyle design
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Louis Plogsted
Man shaving beard, lifestyle collage remix, editable design
Figurehead (1935/1942) by John W Kelleher
Men's grooming routine background, creative collage, editable design
Figurehead: "Brooks Walker" (c. 1938) by F W Powell
Digital marketing png element, editable collage remix
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Men's skincare lifestyle collage remix, editable design
Figurehead "General Schofield" (c. 1939) by Molly Bodenstein
Skincare routine iPhone wallpaper, editable beauty remix design
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by John Davis
Hair salon Van Gogh png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Door Knocker (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
