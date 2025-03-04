Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefacewoodpersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingssculptureFigurehead (c. 1937) by Joseph GoldbergOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 812 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2770 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMusic playlist Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098985/music-playlist-facebook-story-templateView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073780/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseVintage vibes Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView licenseCarved Bust of Voltaire (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073425/carved-bust-voltaire-c-1937-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098982/music-playlist-blog-banner-templateView licenseFigurehead (c. 1937) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074755/figurehead-c-1937-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098986/music-playlist-poster-templateView licenseFigurehead (c. 1937) by Louis Plogstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074754/figurehead-c-1937-louis-plogstedFree Image from public domain licenseSelf-love Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552466/self-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBust of Paracelsus (c. 1938) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078797/bust-paracelsus-c-1938-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775607/music-playlist-instagram-post-templateView licenseFigurehead (c. 1937) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074764/figurehead-c-1937-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466706/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFigurehead (c. 1938) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079863/figurehead-c-1938-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467779/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFigurehead (c. 1940) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085818/figurehead-c-1940-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead of Andrew Jackson (c. 1938) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079894/figurehead-andrew-jackson-c-1938-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: Hercules (c. 1937) by Virginia Richardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074770/figurehead-hercules-c-1937-virginia-richardsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseFigurehead: Turk's Head (c. 1937) by Henry Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074771/figurehead-turks-head-c-1937-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740199/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFigurehead from "Indian Princess" (c. 1937) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074776/figurehead-from-indian-princess-c-1937-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseFigurehead: "The Highlander" (c. 1937) by Ingrid Selmer Larsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074757/figurehead-the-highlander-c-1937-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740186/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by John Sullivanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073844/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-john-sullivanFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's Venus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685219/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Albert Ryderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073814/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Figure (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073750/cigar-store-figure-c-1937-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseSad songs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552530/sad-songs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073872/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseGrant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView licenseFigurehead (1935/1942) by Flora Merchanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060480/figurehead-19351942-flora-merchantFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1938) by Irving I Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079862/figurehead-c-1938-irving-smithFree Image from public domain licenseLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseFigurehead: Mermaid (c. 1942) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088589/figurehead-mermaid-c-1942-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license