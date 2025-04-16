Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourmanpublic domainadultpaintingsFigurehead (c. 1937) by Frances CohenOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 732 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2497 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: "The Highlander" (c. 1937) by Ingrid Selmer Larsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074757/figurehead-the-highlander-c-1937-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead of Rembrandt (c. 1938) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079888/figurehead-rembrandt-c-1938-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFigurehead: Hercules (c. 1937) by Virginia Richardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074770/figurehead-hercules-c-1937-virginia-richardsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseFigurehead: Turk's Head (c. 1937) by Henry Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074771/figurehead-turks-head-c-1937-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073870/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073767/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: Abe Lincoln (c. 1936) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065949/figurehead-abe-lincoln-c-1936-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: Eagle (c. 1937) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074777/figurehead-eagle-c-1937-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseHitching Post (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075254/hitching-post-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCast Iron Dobbie: Jockey (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073455/cast-iron-dobbie-jockey-c-1937-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: "C. Perry" (c. 1938) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079875/figurehead-c-perry-c-1938-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTrapper Indian (1937) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077774/trapper-indian-1937-curryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864287/watercolor-girls-beach-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseEagle (c. 1937) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074607/eagle-c-1937-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888615/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseAndiron (George Washington) (c. 1937) by Josephine Lindleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072834/andiron-george-washington-c-1937-josephine-lindleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseNubian Slave Figure (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075976/nubian-slave-figure-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065939/figurehead-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864859/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1937) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074755/figurehead-c-1937-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888564/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseHitching Post (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075252/hitching-post-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888656/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: Hercules (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085822/figurehead-hercules-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10865105/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1937) by Louis Plogstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074754/figurehead-c-1937-louis-plogstedFree Image from public domain license