rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Figurehead: Benjamin Franklin (1937) by Lawrence Flynn
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolourpublic domainportraitpaintingsphoto
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Figurehead: Benjamin Franklin (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Figurehead: Benjamin Franklin (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060506/figurehead-benjamin-franklin-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Circus Wagon Figure (1938) by Lawrence Flynn
Circus Wagon Figure (1938) by Lawrence Flynn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079304/circus-wagon-figure-1938-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead: Hercules (c. 1937) by Virginia Richards
Figurehead: Hercules (c. 1937) by Virginia Richards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074770/figurehead-hercules-c-1937-virginia-richardsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead: Bust of Washington (c. 1937) by Betty Fuerst
Figurehead: Bust of Washington (c. 1937) by Betty Fuerst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074756/figurehead-bust-washington-c-1937-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain license
Pink cloud head png, mental health remix, editable design
Pink cloud head png, mental health remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9808181/pink-cloud-head-png-mental-health-remix-editable-designView license
Butter Mold (c. 1937) by Lawrence Flynn
Butter Mold (c. 1937) by Lawrence Flynn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073264/butter-mold-c-1937-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Court Cupboard (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillips and Isidore Sovensky
Court Cupboard (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillips and Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074023/court-cupboard-c-1937-lawrence-phillips-and-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Louis Plogsted
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Louis Plogsted
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074754/figurehead-c-1937-louis-plogstedFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead "S.S. Robert Fulton" (1935/1942) by Louis Plogsted
Figurehead "S.S. Robert Fulton" (1935/1942) by Louis Plogsted
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060524/figurehead-ss-robert-fulton-19351942-louis-plogstedFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead: Pilgrim (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
Figurehead: Pilgrim (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060529/figurehead-pilgrim-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Retablo (1937) by Ranka S Woods
Retablo (1937) by Ranka S Woods
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076759/retablo-1937-ranka-woodsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Fractur (Illuminated Writing) (c. 1937) by John Koehl
Fractur (Illuminated Writing) (c. 1937) by John Koehl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074961/fractur-illuminated-writing-c-1937-john-koehlFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Stencilled Inkwells (c. 1940) by Lawrence Flynn
Stencilled Inkwells (c. 1940) by Lawrence Flynn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086835/stencilled-inkwells-c-1940-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead: "Quaker" (c. 1939) by Elizabeth Moutal
Figurehead: "Quaker" (c. 1939) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083464/figurehead-quaker-c-1939-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead: Hercules (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
Figurehead: Hercules (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085822/figurehead-hercules-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Robert Pohle
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074755/figurehead-c-1937-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Hadley Chest (1937) by Lawrence Flynn
Hadley Chest (1937) by Lawrence Flynn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075099/hadley-chest-1937-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1939) by George Constantine
Figurehead (c. 1939) by George Constantine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083465/figurehead-c-1939-george-constantineFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10247767/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Small Figurehead (1935/1942) by Karl J Hentz
Small Figurehead (1935/1942) by Karl J Hentz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063255/small-figurehead-19351942-karl-hentzFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889909/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Punch's Head (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
Punch's Head (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076584/punchs-head-c-1937-edward-strzalkowskiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867225/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Stencilled Rocker (1938) by Lawrence Flynn
Stencilled Rocker (1938) by Lawrence Flynn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081790/stencilled-rocker-1938-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain license