rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Figurehead "Marie" (c. 1937) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Save
Edit Image
adultartclothingfacepersonpublic domainwatercolourwoman
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead: "The Highlander" (c. 1937) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Figurehead: "The Highlander" (c. 1937) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074757/figurehead-the-highlander-c-1937-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Figurehead (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065951/figurehead-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Figurehead (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065939/figurehead-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Tradesman's Sign: Chinese Man (c. 1939) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Tradesman's Sign: Chinese Man (c. 1939) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084981/tradesmans-sign-chinese-man-c-1939-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Sled (c. 1937) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Child's Sled (c. 1937) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073727/childs-sled-c-1937-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Woman's Cloak (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Shaker Woman's Cloak (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070919/shaker-womans-cloak-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Dress Material (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Shaker Dress Material (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070833/shaker-dress-material-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Carved Wood Figure - "Flying Mercury" (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Carved Wood Figure - "Flying Mercury" (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064661/carved-wood-figure-flying-mercury-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Man's Coat (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Shaker Man's Coat (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070846/shaker-mans-coat-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Man's Apron (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Man's Apron (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069329/mans-apron-19351942-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehad: "Solomon Piper" (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Figurehad: "Solomon Piper" (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065931/figurehad-solomon-piper-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
The Navigator (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
The Navigator (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061353/the-navigator-19351942-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Fashion Doll (c. 1937) by Gwyneth King
Fashion Doll (c. 1937) by Gwyneth King
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074725/fashion-doll-c-1937-gwyneth-kingFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Knitted Rug (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Knitted Rug (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061125/knitted-rug-19351942-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074572/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Woven Covering for Chair Back (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Woven Covering for Chair Back (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063967/woven-covering-for-chair-back-19351942-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Shaker Kerchief (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Shaker Kerchief (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062773/shaker-kerchief-19351942-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
"Negro Bride" Puppet (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
"Negro Bride" Puppet (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072797/negro-bride-puppet-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Pen Wiper Doll (c. 1937) by Eugene C Miller
Pen Wiper Doll (c. 1937) by Eugene C Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076294/pen-wiper-doll-c-1937-eugene-millerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doll - "Narcissa Savery" (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano
Doll - "Narcissa Savery" (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074422/doll-narcissa-savery-c-1937-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license