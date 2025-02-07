rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Figurehead from "Indian Princess" (c. 1937) by Elizabeth Moutal
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsindiansculpture
Indian festival Instagram post template, editable text
Indian festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686243/indian-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Elizabeth Moutal
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074765/figurehead-c-1937-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Happy holi Instagram post template, editable text
Happy holi Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380073/happy-holi-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Figurehead: "C. Perry" (c. 1938) by Elizabeth Moutal
Figurehead: "C. Perry" (c. 1938) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079875/figurehead-c-perry-c-1938-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Indian festival story template, editable social media design
Indian festival story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9457497/indian-festival-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Wooden Garden Figure (c. 1937) by Elizabeth Moutal
Wooden Garden Figure (c. 1937) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078289/wooden-garden-figure-c-1937-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Indian festival Instagram post template, editable design
Indian festival Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9456019/indian-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Figurehead: Woman (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Moutal
Figurehead: Woman (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060530/figurehead-woman-19351942-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Hinduism Instagram post template, editable design
Hinduism Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9456034/hinduism-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Figurehead: "Quaker" (c. 1939) by Elizabeth Moutal
Figurehead: "Quaker" (c. 1939) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083464/figurehead-quaker-c-1939-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Indian festival blog banner template, editable design
Indian festival blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9457499/indian-festival-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Figurehead (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Moutal
Figurehead (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060474/figurehead-19351942-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Happy holi blog banner template
Happy holi blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118247/happy-holi-blog-banner-templateView license
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberg
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074753/figurehead-c-1937-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Junior book club Instagram post template, editable text
Junior book club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466325/junior-book-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Frances Cohen
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074764/figurehead-c-1937-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Holi day run poster template, editable text and design
Holi day run poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380064/holi-day-run-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"Indian Princess" Figurehead (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
"Indian Princess" Figurehead (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078427/indian-princess-figurehead-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture poster template
Indian art & culture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12823308/indian-art-culture-poster-templateView license
Wooden "Mercury" Figure (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
Wooden "Mercury" Figure (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072667/wooden-mercury-figure-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Happy holi poster template, editable text and design
Happy holi poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650406/happy-holi-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Robert Pohle
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074755/figurehead-c-1937-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist Facebook story template
Music playlist Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098985/music-playlist-facebook-story-templateView license
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Louis Plogsted
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Louis Plogsted
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074754/figurehead-c-1937-louis-plogstedFree Image from public domain license
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView license
Figurehead: Turk's Head (c. 1937) by Henry Murphy
Figurehead: Turk's Head (c. 1937) by Henry Murphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074771/figurehead-turks-head-c-1937-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist blog banner template
Music playlist blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098982/music-playlist-blog-banner-templateView license
Figurehead (c. 1937) by John Davis
Figurehead (c. 1937) by John Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074745/figurehead-c-1937-john-davisFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist poster template
Music playlist poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098986/music-playlist-poster-templateView license
Figurehead "Marie" (c. 1937) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Figurehead "Marie" (c. 1937) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074774/figurehead-marie-c-1937-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Painting workshop Facebook story template
Painting workshop Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493789/painting-workshop-facebook-story-templateView license
Figurehead: "The Highlander" (c. 1937) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Figurehead: "The Highlander" (c. 1937) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074757/figurehead-the-highlander-c-1937-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Self-love Instagram post template, editable text
Self-love Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552466/self-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by John Sullivan
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by John Sullivan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073844/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-john-sullivanFree Image from public domain license
Kids education Instagram post template, editable text
Kids education Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466324/kids-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Albert Ryder
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Albert Ryder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073814/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist Instagram post template
Music playlist Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775607/music-playlist-instagram-post-templateView license
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070802/shaker-bonnet-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center Instagram post template, editable text
Buddhist center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466706/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073872/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license