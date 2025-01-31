Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalwoodartwatercolordeerpublic domainpaintingsphotoFigure of a Deer (c. 1937) by Mina LowryOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 918 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3135 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable watercolor Autumn design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15194924/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView licensePoodle (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076505/poodle-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Autumn design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15195037/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView licenseHorse (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075282/horse-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Autumn design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15194354/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView licensePa. German Balancing Man (1935/1942) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061430/pa-german-balancing-man-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Autumn design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15194699/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView licensePennsylvania German Toy Dachshund (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076289/pennsylvania-german-toy-dachshund-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseNorth pole reindeer illustration backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954455/north-pole-reindeer-illustration-backgroundView licenseParrot (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076238/parrot-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseDeer and forest background, festive winter holiday designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951664/deer-and-forest-background-festive-winter-holiday-designView licenseDancing Doll (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074294/dancing-doll-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseDeer and forest background, festive winter holiday designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944290/deer-and-forest-background-festive-winter-holiday-designView licenseDancing Doll (c. 1939) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083277/dancing-doll-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseNorth pole reindeer illustration backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954513/north-pole-reindeer-illustration-backgroundView licensePoodle (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076509/poodle-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife day poster template, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18278462/wildlife-day-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView licenseChalkware Deer (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079154/chalkware-deer-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseNature & simple life poster template, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18263783/nature-simple-life-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView licensePa. German Robin Figurine (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076160/pa-german-robin-figurine-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseBird documentary poster template, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274228/bird-documentary-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView licenseWaffle Iron (c. 1937) by Florence Stevensonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077887/waffle-iron-c-1937-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain licenseWinter night background, editable Christmas designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999964/winter-night-background-editable-christmas-designView licenseWhirligig (1935/1942) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063835/whirligig-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseGreen Christmas, winter illustration backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001850/green-christmas-winter-illustration-backgroundView licenseSea Gull Figure (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076898/sea-gull-figure-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWinter night background, editable Christmas designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928955/winter-night-background-editable-christmas-designView licenseIron Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Samuel Finemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075355/iron-hitching-post-c-1937-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain licenseGreen Christmas, winter illustration backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001848/green-christmas-winter-illustration-backgroundView licenseBird (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073020/bird-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife conservation poster template, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18272423/wildlife-conservation-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView licensePa. German Chalkware Deer (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080737/pa-german-chalkware-deer-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseAnalog film club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598175/analog-film-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCherry Candlestick (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073603/cherry-candlestick-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Autumn design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15194430/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView licenseWhirligig (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078177/whirligig-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseHappy earth day poster template, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18265013/happy-earth-day-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView licensePa. German Chalkware Cat (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076047/pa-german-chalkware-cat-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148638/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseToy Horse (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077754/toy-horse-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license