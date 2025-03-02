rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
Save
Edit Image
firefacepersoncrossartwatercolorpublic domainpaintings
Little boy in firefighter uniform png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Little boy in firefighter uniform png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542920/little-boy-firefighter-uniform-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Sampler (c. 1941) by Charles Bowman
Sampler (c. 1941) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088036/sampler-c-1941-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Little boy in firefighter uniform, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Little boy in firefighter uniform, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575687/little-boy-firefighter-uniform-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Wall Paper (Fragment) (c. 1939) by Charles Bowman
Wall Paper (Fragment) (c. 1939) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085130/wall-paper-fragment-c-1939-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Little boy in firefighter uniform, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Little boy in firefighter uniform, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575706/little-boy-firefighter-uniform-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Hitching Post (1935/1942) by Charles Bowman
Hitching Post (1935/1942) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060874/hitching-post-19351942-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Labor day poster template
Labor day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766235/labor-day-poster-templateView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
Quilt (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076651/quilt-c-1937-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Labor day poster template
Labor day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766237/labor-day-poster-templateView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073837/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Bonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
Bonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050231/bonaparte-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Charles Bowman
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079291/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Chief librarian poster template, editable text and design
Chief librarian poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21545125/chief-librarian-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Weather Vane - "Goddess of Liberty" (c. 1937) by David Ramage
Weather Vane - "Goddess of Liberty" (c. 1937) by David Ramage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078110/weather-vane-goddess-liberty-c-1937-david-ramageFree Image from public domain license
Holi day run poster template, editable text and design
Holi day run poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380064/holi-day-run-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ship's Figurehead (c. 1938) by Charles Bowman
Ship's Figurehead (c. 1938) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081515/ships-figurehead-c-1938-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Historical editable Facebook post template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
Historical editable Facebook post template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050404/historical-editable-facebook-post-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView license
Table (c. 1939) by Charles Bowman
Table (c. 1939) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084850/table-c-1939-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Achieve success Instagram post template
Achieve success Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206694/achieve-success-instagram-post-templateView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073840/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Plan for success Instagram post template
Plan for success Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267320/plan-for-success-instagram-post-templateView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Jug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075516/jug-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Napoleon illustration editable design, community remix
Napoleon illustration editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858368/napoleon-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView license
Painted Glass (c. 1937) by James McLellan
Painted Glass (c. 1937) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076204/painted-glass-c-1937-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy flyer template, editable ad
Horse riding academy flyer template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView license
Shop Figure (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
Shop Figure (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077079/shop-figure-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy poster template, customizable design & text
Horse riding academy poster template, customizable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView license
Sampler (c. 1940) by Charles Bowman
Sampler (c. 1940) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086661/sampler-c-1940-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
PNG diverse job occupation, people remix, editable design
PNG diverse job occupation, people remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12430338/png-diverse-job-occupation-people-remix-editable-designView license
Wallpaper Used as Bandbox Covering (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
Wallpaper Used as Bandbox Covering (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078011/wallpaper-used-bandbox-covering-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Diverse job occupation, people remix, editable design
Diverse job occupation, people remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417504/diverse-job-occupation-people-remix-editable-designView license
Marionette (Details) (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
Marionette (Details) (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075795/marionette-details-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy email header template, editable text & design
Horse riding academy email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240877/horse-riding-academy-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
"David and Goliath" Marionette (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
"David and Goliath" Marionette (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072800/david-and-goliath-marionette-c-1937-ruth-abramsFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Horse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240898/horse-riding-academy-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073886/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
We need firefighters poster template, editable text and design
We need firefighters poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597467/need-firefighters-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073858/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Museum Instagram post template, editable design and text
Museum Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9502518/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ghost of Judy (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
Ghost of Judy (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075003/ghost-judy-c-1937-edward-strzalkowskiFree Image from public domain license