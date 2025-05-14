Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefireartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsshovelphotospoonFire Tongs, Shovel, and Jamb Hooks (c. 1937) by Hans KorschOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 938 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3203 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarKitchen diary poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597989/kitchen-diary-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFire Tongs, Shovel, and Jamb Hooks (c. 1936) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065990/fire-tongs-shovel-and-jamb-hooks-c-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licensecook book poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597906/cook-book-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFire Tongs and Shovel (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074858/fire-tongs-and-shovel-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseSandcastle competition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381049/sandcastle-competition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074860/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseCooking pan aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10997109/cooking-pan-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseTongs and Shovel (c. 1939) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084940/tongs-and-shovel-c-1939-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseCooking pan aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11160543/cooking-pan-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseFire Tongs and Shovel (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074862/fire-tongs-and-shovel-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseBoy building sand castle by the beach, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538868/boy-building-sand-castle-the-beach-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseTongs and Shovel (1935/1942) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063565/tongs-and-shovel-19351942-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseBoy building sand castle by the beach png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538877/png-beach-blonde-boyView licenseFire Tongs and Shovel (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074863/fire-tongs-and-shovel-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseBoy building sand castle by the beach, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538835/boy-building-sand-castle-the-beach-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseFire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1936) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065985/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon duck gardener watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613925/cartoon-duck-gardener-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licensePastry Jagger (c. 1937) by Adelaide Dyballhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076235/pastry-jagger-c-1937-adelaide-dyballFree Image from public domain licenseCooking pan aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495053/cooking-pan-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064069/andiron-one-pair-c-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseBeach cleanup Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427767/beach-cleanup-facebook-post-templateView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064072/andiron-one-pair-c-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseKitchenware pattern background, baking tool illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11790627/kitchenware-pattern-background-baking-tool-illustration-editable-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064077/andiron-one-pair-c-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064070/andiron-one-pair-c-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licensePlastic pollution Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427803/plastic-pollution-facebook-post-templateView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072828/andiron-one-pair-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseDinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894722/dinnerware-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCookie Cutter (c. 1941) by Jennie Kamarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087584/cookie-cutter-c-1941-jennie-kamarFree Image from public domain licenseGardening club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597833/gardening-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePie Crust Fluter (c. 1939) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084232/pie-crust-fluter-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy in firefighter uniform, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575687/little-boy-firefighter-uniform-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (1935/1942) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058796/andiron-one-pair-19351942-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy in firefighter uniform, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575706/little-boy-firefighter-uniform-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseWaffle Iron (c. 1937) by Florence Stevensonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077887/waffle-iron-c-1937-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain licenseThrift store Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894718/thrift-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFire Shovel (c. 1937) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074850/fire-shovel-c-1937-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor countryside garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15775953/editable-watercolor-countryside-garden-design-element-setView licenseSewing Bird (c. 1937) by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076910/sewing-bird-c-1937-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license