rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Folding Bed (c. 1937) by Edward Jewett
Save
Edit Image
personartpublic domaingundrawingsbedknifephoto
Plastic surgery Instagram post template
Plastic surgery Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688633/plastic-surgery-instagram-post-templateView license
Mission Bed (1935/1942) by Edward Jewett
Mission Bed (1935/1942) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061297/mission-bed-19351942-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Editable Tattoo design design element set
Editable Tattoo design design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15207292/editable-tattoo-design-design-element-setView license
Clamp Jack (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartz
Clamp Jack (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073882/clamp-jack-c-1937-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain license
Editable Tattoo design design element set
Editable Tattoo design design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15207294/editable-tattoo-design-design-element-setView license
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license
Table & Thyme poster template, editable text
Table & Thyme poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19571812/table-thyme-poster-template-editable-textView license
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Salvatore Borrazzo
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Salvatore Borrazzo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073113/bootjack-c-1937-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain license
Healthy Cooking Tutorial Facebook post template
Healthy Cooking Tutorial Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825849/healthy-cooking-tutorial-facebook-post-templateView license
Carriage Sunshade (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Carriage Sunshade (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073417/carriage-sunshade-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Steakhouse restaurant poster template
Steakhouse restaurant poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443578/steakhouse-restaurant-poster-templateView license
Bit (c. 1940) by A Regli
Bit (c. 1940) by A Regli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085435/bit-c-1940-regliFree Image from public domain license
Cutlery set flat lay remix, editable design
Cutlery set flat lay remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670418/cutlery-set-flat-lay-remix-editable-designView license
Spanish Lock (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Spanish Lock (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077340/spanish-lock-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Beauty standards Instagram post template
Beauty standards Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760384/beauty-standards-instagram-post-templateView license
Woman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Bessie Forman
Woman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078239/womans-slipper-c-1937-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Editable Tattoo design design element set
Editable Tattoo design design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15207005/editable-tattoo-design-design-element-setView license
Dining Room Table (c. 1942) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Dining Room Table (c. 1942) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088570/dining-room-table-c-1942-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Editable Tattoo design design element set
Editable Tattoo design design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15206962/editable-tattoo-design-design-element-setView license
Door Hinges (c. 1936) by James M Lawson
Door Hinges (c. 1936) by James M Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065595/door-hinges-c-1936-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable food sticker collage element remix
Editable food sticker collage element remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931651/editable-food-sticker-collage-element-remixView license
Embroidered Linen Collar (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Embroidered Linen Collar (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074680/embroidered-linen-collar-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Table setting card mockup, wedding design
Table setting card mockup, wedding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10233651/table-setting-card-mockup-wedding-designView license
Candle Snuffer, Trimmer & Tray (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartz
Candle Snuffer, Trimmer & Tray (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073320/candle-snuffer-trimmer-tray-c-1937-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain license
Be you Be Free poster template
Be you Be Free poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272884/you-free-poster-templateView license
Cleaver (1939) by Edward Unger
Cleaver (1939) by Edward Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083121/cleaver-1939-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580902/art-nouveau-statue-vintage-ornamental-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Rope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
Rope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081297/rope-making-tool-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license
Wooden crafts Instagram post template, editable text
Wooden crafts Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495032/wooden-crafts-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lamp (c. 1937) by A Zaidenberg
Lamp (c. 1937) by A Zaidenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075656/lamp-c-1937-zaidenbergFree Image from public domain license
Love, respect & equality poster template, editable text and design
Love, respect & equality poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574746/love-respect-equality-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
Bit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085431/bit-c-1940-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license
Online Cooking Class Facebook post template
Online Cooking Class Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825967/online-cooking-class-facebook-post-templateView license
Sword Pin (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncan
Sword Pin (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071975/sword-pin-c-1936-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain license
Quality checked Instagram post template
Quality checked Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444911/quality-checked-instagram-post-templateView license
Bed Posts (c. 1936) by Walter W Jennings
Bed Posts (c. 1936) by Walter W Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064245/bed-posts-c-1936-walter-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Japanese food Instagram post template
Japanese food Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517415/japanese-food-instagram-post-templateView license
Conestoga Wagon Jack (1935/1942) by Edward L Loper
Conestoga Wagon Jack (1935/1942) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059777/conestoga-wagon-jack-19351942-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Premium steak poster template
Premium steak poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443588/premium-steak-poster-templateView license
Conestoga Wagon Jacks (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
Conestoga Wagon Jacks (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087598/conestoga-wagon-jacks-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license