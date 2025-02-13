Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourgoldpublic domainpaintingsjewelryphotosealFob Seal (c. 1937) by Kalamian WaltonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 922 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3146 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPlan for success Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267320/plan-for-success-instagram-post-templateView licenseStick Pin (c. 1938) by Kalamian Waltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081792/stick-pin-c-1938-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain licenseAchieve success Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206694/achieve-success-instagram-post-templateView licenseJewelry (c. 1939) by Kalamian Waltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083849/jewelry-c-1939-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage poster poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050980/vintage-poster-poster-templateView licenseLocket (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075727/locket-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseBooks poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13053177/books-poster-templateView licenseNeck Buckle (1935/1942) by Kalamian Waltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061363/neck-buckle-19351942-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain licenseEaster promotion blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407597/easter-promotion-blog-banner-templateView licenseBrooch (c. 1937) by Walter W Jenningshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073213/brooch-c-1937-walter-jenningsFree Image from public domain licenseGold heart border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617496/gold-heart-border-background-editable-designView licenseMiniature Case (c. 1937) by Thomas Hollowayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075868/miniature-case-c-1937-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain licenseEaster egg hunt blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407596/easter-egg-hunt-blog-banner-templateView licenseLady's Shoe Buckle (c. 1937) by Kalamian Waltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075631/ladys-shoe-buckle-c-1937-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain licenseGold heart border, editable background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12009068/gold-heart-border-editable-background-designView licenseCameo Pin and Ring (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073305/cameo-pin-and-ring-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseGold heart border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898347/gold-heart-border-background-editable-designView licenseGroup of Hair Jewelry (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075085/group-hair-jewelry-c-1937-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain licenseGold heart border, editable background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617495/gold-heart-border-editable-background-designView licenseDrawer Pull (c. 1936) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065623/drawer-pull-c-1936-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseWax seal stamp editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493590/wax-seal-stamp-editable-mockupView licenseMan's Stick Pin (c. 1938) by Kalamian Waltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080553/mans-stick-pin-c-1938-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor flower sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706337/editable-watercolor-flower-setView licenseSilver Sugar Tongs (c. 1939) by Kalamian Waltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084639/silver-sugar-tongs-c-1939-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor flower set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704129/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-set-editable-designView licenseSeal Ring (c. 1936) by William P Shearwoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070723/seal-ring-c-1936-william-shearwoodFree Image from public domain licenseGold heart border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12009115/gold-heart-border-background-editable-designView licenseSilver Sugar Tongs (c. 1939) by Kalamian Waltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084644/silver-sugar-tongs-c-1939-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain licenseWedding organizer poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793185/wedding-organizer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLocket (c. 1936) by Vincent Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066988/locket-c-1936-vincent-murphyFree Image from public domain licenseGold wedding rings, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506356/gold-wedding-rings-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseEarrings (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074628/earrings-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage paper collage element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15276081/editable-vintage-paper-collage-element-design-setView licenseWatch Fob with Human Hair Chain (c. 1936) by Kathryn Uhlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072466/watch-fob-with-human-hair-chain-c-1936-kathryn-uhlFree Image from public domain licensePink watercolor heart, editable background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969707/pink-watercolor-heart-editable-background-designView licenseEarrings (c. 1937) by Vincent Burzyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074627/earrings-c-1937-vincent-burzyFree Image from public domain licenseDiamonds poster template, cool editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18588564/diamonds-poster-template-cool-editable-text-and-designView licenseWatch Fob (c. 1936) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072468/watch-fob-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseLove watercolor heart background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970949/love-watercolor-heart-background-editable-designView licenseWatch, Frame and Case (c. 1936) by Harry G Aberdeenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072471/watch-frame-and-case-c-1936-harry-aberdeenFree Image from public domain license