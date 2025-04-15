rawpixel
Fragment of Bed Curtain (c. 1937) by Florence Earl
Spring reading list blog banner template
Printed Linen (c. 1937) by Florence Earl
Spring break blog banner template
Lining of Baby's Hood (c. 1937) by Florence Earl
Pressed flower, editable design element set
Chintz Border (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
Pa. German Linen Towel (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Flower border watercolor illustration, editable design set
Doll Bed (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
Set of Crewel Embroidered Bed Curtains (c. 1939) by John Oster
Vintage paper craft collage editable design, community remix
Crewel Bedspread (c. 1937) by Lawrence Peterson
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Quilt (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Pa. German Show Towel (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Vintage flower illustration, white background, editable design
Hand Woven Linen (c. 1937) by Daniel Fletcher
Vintage pale purple pattern ripped paper
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Vincent Burzy
Vintage pale purple pattern ripped paper
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
Vintage pale purple pattern ripped paper
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubrano
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Crewel Embroidery Valance (c. 1937) by Lawrence Peterson
Aesthetic watercolor flower set, editable design
Man's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
PNG ripped paper mockup element, bird and strawberry vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shirt (c. 1937) by Virginia Berge
Ripped paper png mockup element, Camellia flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Stencilled Wall (Detail) (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
Flower border watercolor illustration, editable design set
Shirt (c. 1937) by Virginia Berge
PNG Vintage wild flower illustration, ripped paper mockup element, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Crochet (c. 1937) by William Parkinson
Window curtain editable mockup, interior decor
Chair Seat (c. 1937) by Samuel O Klein
