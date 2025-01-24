rawpixel
Fragment of Shaker Hall Rug (c. 1937) by Charles Goodwin
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
Shaker Kerchief (c. 1941) by Charles Goodwin
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Fragments of Shaker Chair Braid (c. 1938) by Orville A Carroll
Photo frame mockup, realistic wall decor
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwin
Editable watercolor people collage remix
Scarf (c. 1937) by Lyman Young
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Shaker Rug Binding Tapes (c. 1937) by Helen Dana
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Fragment of Comforter (c. 1938) by Donald Williams
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Quilt (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Ann Belle N Eubank
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Blue and White Homespun (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Colcha (c. 1937) by Margery Parish
Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
Linsey Woolsey (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
Bus routes Instagram post template
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Coverlet Detail (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Sofa - Pillow Top (c. 1937) by Virginia Bufano
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Shaker Pin Cushion (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
Shaker Rug (c. 1936) by Alice Stearns
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Rug or Wall Hanging (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Sampler (c. 1937) by Raymond Manupelli
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Embroidery (c. 1937) by Eleanor Cunningham
