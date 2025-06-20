Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagehorse drawingvintage decorshorses public domainhorses paintings public domainhorse illustrationweather vaneGalloping Horse Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Chris MakrenosOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 776 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2649 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059416/vintage-object-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHorse Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075292/horse-weather-vane-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseVintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057831/vintage-object-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseToy Noah's Ark (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077756/toy-noahs-ark-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal figure design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059402/editable-animal-figure-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1940) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087145/weather-vane-c-1940-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal figure design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057733/editable-animal-figure-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHorse and Rider Weather Vane (c. 1938) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080259/horse-and-rider-weather-vane-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059565/editable-vintage-animal-home-decor-sculpture-set-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseToy Bank: Figure with Mule (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077720/toy-bank-figure-with-mule-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseVintage animal sculpture, editable home decor set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057722/vintage-animal-sculpture-editable-home-decor-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHorse Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066461/horse-weather-vane-c-1936-rollington-campbellFree Image from public domain licenseVintage weather vane, flower collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099935/vintage-weather-vane-flower-collage-editable-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073858/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween movies Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786089/halloween-movies-instagram-post-templateView licenseToy Bank: Paddy and the Pig (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077742/toy-bank-paddy-and-the-pig-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseVintage weather vane background, flower collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099929/vintage-weather-vane-background-flower-collage-editable-designView licenseWeather Vane - Horse (c. 1939) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085192/weather-vane-horse-c-1939-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseVintage weather vane desktop wallpaper, flower collage background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099932/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-desktop-wallpapersView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1937) by Joseph Stonefieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078111/weather-vane-c-1937-joseph-stonefieldFree Image from public domain licenseVintage weather vane iPhone wallpaper, flower collage background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099936/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-mobile-wallpapersView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082237/weather-vane-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage weather vane iPhone wallpaper, flower collage background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082432/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-mobile-wallpapersView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073832/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseHorse Insurance blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8825449/horse-insurance-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseWooden Decoy (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078272/wooden-decoy-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseHorse Insurance Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643496/horse-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseToy Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077721/toy-bank-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseHorse Insurance Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8307796/horse-insurance-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseDecoy (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074305/decoy-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWooden Decoy (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078286/wooden-decoy-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseInterior design Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8260432/interior-design-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseBlack Horse Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Beatrice DeKalbhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082723/black-horse-weather-vane-c-1939-beatrice-dekalbFree Image from public domain licenseInterior design Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813778/interior-design-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073789/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseInterior design Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643453/interior-design-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1939) by John Sullivanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085180/weather-vane-c-1939-john-sullivanFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseRunning Horse Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Gertrude Kochhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086648/running-horse-weather-vane-c-1940-gertrude-kochFree Image from public domain license