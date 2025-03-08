rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Frosted Glass (c. 1937) by Edward White
Save
Edit Image
flower vaseedward whiteflowerplantartwatercolorpublic domainpaintings
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Rose Petal Jar (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
Rose Petal Jar (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076800/rose-petal-jar-c-1937-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Glass Milk Pan (c. 1937) by Michael J Miceli
Glass Milk Pan (c. 1937) by Michael J Miceli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075029/glass-milk-pan-c-1937-michael-miceliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Five Gallon Churn (c. 1937) by Richard Barnett
Five Gallon Churn (c. 1937) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074877/five-gallon-churn-c-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Toddy Glass (c. 1937) by James McCreery
Toddy Glass (c. 1937) by James McCreery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077669/toddy-glass-c-1937-james-mccreeryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
Jug (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075566/jug-c-1937-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Blown Glass (1935/1942) by Anna Aloisi
Blown Glass (1935/1942) by Anna Aloisi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059195/blown-glass-19351942-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Flip Glass (c. 1936) by Janet Riza
Flip Glass (c. 1936) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066037/flip-glass-c-1936-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (c. 1937) by Charlotte Sperber
Crock (c. 1937) by Charlotte Sperber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074187/crock-c-1937-charlotte-sperberFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Michael J Miceli
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Michael J Miceli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077492/sugar-bowl-c-1937-michael-miceliFree Image from public domain license
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView license
Tumbler (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
Tumbler (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077798/tumbler-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197376/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Vase (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
Vase (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077853/vase-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10340718/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Jug (c. 1937) by William Frank
Jug (c. 1937) by William Frank
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075584/jug-c-1937-william-frankFree Image from public domain license
Red Apples, vintage painting by Helene Schjerfbeck. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Red Apples, vintage painting by Helene Schjerfbeck. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829367/png-1915-apple-artView license
Green Vase (c. 1937) by Edward White
Green Vase (c. 1937) by Edward White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075069/green-vase-c-1937-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443903/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Tumbler (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
Tumbler (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077812/tumbler-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful spring Facebook story template
Beautiful spring Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461208/beautiful-spring-facebook-story-templateView license
Gemel Bottle (c. 1937) by John Dana
Gemel Bottle (c. 1937) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075001/gemel-bottle-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Happier together blog banner template
Happier together blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703676/happier-together-blog-banner-templateView license
Pa. German Pitcher (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Pa. German Pitcher (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076136/pa-german-pitcher-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, flower photo, home decor
Picture frame mockup, flower photo, home decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763638/picture-frame-mockup-flower-photo-home-decorView license
Tumbler (c. 1937) by John Dana
Tumbler (c. 1937) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077799/tumbler-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Happy aniversary blog banner template
Happy aniversary blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703668/happy-aniversary-blog-banner-templateView license
Chocolate Pitcher (c. 1937) by Robert Schuerer
Chocolate Pitcher (c. 1937) by Robert Schuerer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073716/chocolate-pitcher-c-1937-robert-schuererFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Christmas Light (c. 1937) by John Dana
Christmas Light (c. 1937) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073713/christmas-light-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Flower shop Instagram post template
Flower shop Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12762810/flower-shop-instagram-post-templateView license
Jar (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
Jar (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075411/jar-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license