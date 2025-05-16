Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageembroiderypatternpersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoFriendship Quilt (c. 1937) by Florence TruelsonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1036 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3434 x 3976 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715400/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFriendship Quilt Block (c. 1938) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079987/friendship-quilt-block-c-1938-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715377/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licensePatchwork Quilt (Section) (1935/1942) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061591/patchwork-quilt-section-19351942-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseQuilt Section - Patchwork (1935/1942) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062093/quilt-section-patchwork-19351942-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseBlock from Friendship Quilt (c. 1938) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078656/block-from-friendship-quilt-c-1938-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877417/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseQuilt Block "Red Lion" (1935/1942) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062075/quilt-block-red-lion-19351942-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199907/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licensePatchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061556/patchwork-quilt-19351942-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793053/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseFriendship Quilt-Patchwork Section (c. 1936) by Maud Schmidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066091/friendship-quilt-patchwork-section-c-1936-maud-schmidFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792823/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseQuilt (detail) - "Honeycomb Pattern" (c. 1937) by Mrs Goodwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076670/quilt-detail-honeycomb-pattern-c-1937-mrs-goodwinFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715463/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTablecloth (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077570/tablecloth-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684812/png-adult-art-bloomView licenseQuilt (c. 1937) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076676/quilt-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licensePressed flower, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13639337/pressed-flower-editable-design-element-setView licensePatchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061557/patchwork-quilt-19351942-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art collage element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14066503/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView licenseCrib Quilt (c. 1937) by Cora Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074170/crib-quilt-c-1937-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art collage element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14095945/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView licenseApplique and Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by A Zimethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082506/applique-and-patchwork-quilt-c-1939-zimetFree Image from public domain licenseMood-boosting plants Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995224/mood-boosting-plants-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVictorian Upholstered Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077864/victorian-upholstered-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseYear of Tiger Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSilk Lace (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077153/silk-lace-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10349556/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076279/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseWooden Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078267/wooden-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1937) by William Highhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076633/quilt-c-1937-william-highFree Image from public domain licenseFeminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254362/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-border-editable-designView licenseSleigh Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077282/sleigh-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408087/watercolor-bride-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseSleigh Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077285/sleigh-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license