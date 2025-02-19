rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Garden Lamp (c. 1937) by Florence Huston
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingschandeliergardenlampphoto
Diary book Instagram post template, editable text
Diary book Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555312/diary-book-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cushion Top (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
Cushion Top (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065379/cushion-top-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591263/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Boy's Pants (c. 1937) by Florence Huston
Boy's Pants (c. 1937) by Florence Huston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073167/boys-pants-c-1937-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683880/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Waffle Iron (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
Waffle Iron (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077887/waffle-iron-c-1937-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Potted plants Facebook post template, editable design
Potted plants Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614753/potted-plants-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Stairway Balustrade (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Stairway Balustrade (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077377/stairway-balustrade-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Chandelier (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
Chandelier (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064897/chandelier-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684114/watercolor-orange-orchid-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Kerosene Street Car Lamp (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
Kerosene Street Car Lamp (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066767/kerosene-street-car-lamp-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684115/watercolor-orange-orchid-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Chandelier (1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Chandelier (1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087487/chandelier-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684121/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Beadwork Hanging Basket (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
Beadwork Hanging Basket (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072982/beadwork-hanging-basket-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor orange orchid oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684118/watercolor-orange-orchid-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Ship Lantern (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
Ship Lantern (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070955/ship-lantern-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral round frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Editable floral round frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684119/editable-floral-round-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Embroidery on Pillow (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
Embroidery on Pillow (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065903/embroidery-pillow-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Editable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684117/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Stable Lantern (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
Stable Lantern (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071804/stable-lantern-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain license
Hope therapy Instagram post template, editable floral design
Hope therapy Instagram post template, editable floral design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18587519/hope-therapy-instagram-post-template-editable-floral-designView license
Petit Point Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Petit Point Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076313/petit-point-fire-screen-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Public garden Facebook post template
Public garden Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12933265/public-garden-facebook-post-templateView license
Doll: "Florence" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Doll: "Florence" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074369/doll-florence-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas Instagram story template
Merry Christmas Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15788145/merry-christmas-instagram-story-templateView license
Chair (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
Chair (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064870/chair-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574227/alphonse-muchas-blonde-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Foot Warmer (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
Foot Warmer (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074948/foot-warmer-c-1937-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain license
Love quote Instagram post template, cute hand drawn editable design
Love quote Instagram post template, cute hand drawn editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18991370/love-quote-instagram-post-template-cute-hand-drawn-editable-designView license
Petit Point Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Petit Point Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076314/petit-point-fire-screen-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511323/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Wrought Iron Betty Lamp (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
Wrought Iron Betty Lamp (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078363/wrought-iron-betty-lamp-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563280/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Stool (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
Stool (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071911/stool-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain license
Beauty of nature Instagram post template, editable text
Beauty of nature Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12486963/beauty-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Settee (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
Settee (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070761/settee-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain license
Natural healing poster template, editable text and design
Natural healing poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578267/natural-healing-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Embroidered Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Embroidered Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074675/embroidered-fire-screen-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license