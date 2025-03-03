Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalpatterncrossartpublic domaindrawingspaintinginsectGate (1937) by Austin L DavisonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 795 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2714 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarDrawing class Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23254984/png-pencil-drawing-butterflyView licenseGate for Cemetary Plot (1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074990/gate-for-cemetary-plot-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseFloral ginger cat, washi tape collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548245/floral-ginger-cat-washi-tape-collage-elementView licenseCoal Grate for Fireplace (1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073928/coal-grate-for-fireplace-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseStandard from Iron Fence (1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077385/standard-from-iron-fence-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseInsect world poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682690/insect-world-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCemetary Gate (1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073509/cemetary-gate-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterflies aesthetic, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057345/monarch-butterflies-aesthetic-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseFoot Scraper (1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074918/foot-scraper-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893353/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseCast Iron Window Grille (1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073492/cast-iron-window-grille-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872924/watercolor-butterflies-flower-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWindow Grille (1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078193/window-grille-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872826/watercolor-butterflies-flower-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Stove Plate (1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076176/pa-german-stove-plate-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893425/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseFragment of Fence (1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074957/fragment-fence-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10873284/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseFragment of Fence (1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074950/fragment-fence-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893379/watercolor-butterflies-flower-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCast Iron Foot Scraper (1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073477/cast-iron-foot-scraper-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10349580/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseWindow Grille (1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078192/window-grille-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licensePNG Black butterfly collage element, washi tape design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12646287/png-black-butterfly-collage-element-washi-tape-design-transparent-backgroundView licenseCast Iron Urn (c. 1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073499/cast-iron-urn-c-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseFree mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView licenseBootjack (1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073106/bootjack-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s pink flower png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775800/hokusaiandrsquos-pink-flower-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSection of Cast Iron Balcony (c. 1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076912/section-cast-iron-balcony-c-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseWild animal editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14596444/wild-animal-editable-design-community-remixView licenseCast Iron Match Holder (1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079139/cast-iron-match-holder-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseInsect world Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12620958/insect-world-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChair Back Decoration (1935) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069131/chair-back-decoration-1935-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseInsect world Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682695/insect-world-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDoll Settee (c. 1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079665/doll-settee-c-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347474/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blueView licenseCast Iron Eagle (c. 1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073456/cast-iron-eagle-c-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly effect Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641323/butterfly-effect-instagram-post-templateView licenseIron Stand (1939) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083828/iron-stand-1939-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain license