Gemel Bottle (c. 1937) by Alvin Shiren
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Blown Glass (1935/1942) by Alvin Shiren
Editable Victorian glassware design set, remixed by rawpixel
Bowl (c. 1940) by Alvin Shiren
Victorian glassware, editable vintage drinking container design set, remixed by rawpixel
Jar with Cover (c. 1939) by Alvin Shiren
Vase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pa. German Covered Bowl (c. 1938) by Alvin Shiren
Vintage glassware, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Pa. German Bowl (c. 1938) by Alvin Shiren
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Alvin Shiren
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Toddy Glass (c. 1937) by James McCreery
Vintage glassware set, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
Decanter (c. 1937) by John Dana
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Bottle (c. 1937) by Nicholas Amantea
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Bottle (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Gemel Bottle (c. 1937) by John Dana
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Green Vase (c. 1937) by Edward White
Fresh flowers Instagram post template, editable text
Vase (c. 1940) by Alvin Shiren
Dinner party Facebook post template
Jar (c. 1937) by John Dana
Dinner party Facebook post template
Vase (c. 1937) by Jessica Price
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Blown Glass (c. 1937) by Alvin Shiren
Spring sale Instagram post template, editable text
Crock (c. 1937) by Jessica Price
Restaurant logo template, editable text
Vase (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
Science experiment png, ripped paper remix, editable design
Water Cooler (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Pink coquette aesthetic, editable design element set
Crock (c. 1937) by Nicholas Amantea
