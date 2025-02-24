rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Gate-legged Table (c. 1937) by B Holst Grubbe
Save
Edit Image
artpublic domaindrawingstablephotogatecc0chart
Editable paper mockup, team meeting design
Editable paper mockup, team meeting design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199300/editable-paper-mockup-team-meeting-designView license
Gate-legged Table (c. 1937) by B Holst Grubbe
Gate-legged Table (c. 1937) by B Holst Grubbe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074992/gate-legged-table-c-1937-holst-grubbeFree Image from public domain license
Editable charming cottage design element set
Editable charming cottage design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15600815/editable-charming-cottage-design-element-setView license
Settle-table (c. 1936) by B Holst Grubbe
Settle-table (c. 1936) by B Holst Grubbe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070793/settle-table-c-1936-holst-grubbeFree Image from public domain license
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912290/casual-business-man-looking-marketing-planView license
Chest (c. 1940) by B Holst Grubbe
Chest (c. 1940) by B Holst Grubbe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085570/chest-c-1940-holst-grubbeFree Image from public domain license
Business people are brainstorming, editable remix design
Business people are brainstorming, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998068/business-people-are-brainstorming-editable-remix-designView license
Side Chair (c. 1937) by B Holst Grubbe
Side Chair (c. 1937) by B Holst Grubbe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077103/side-chair-c-1937-holst-grubbeFree Image from public domain license
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912243/casual-business-man-looking-marketing-planView license
Bed (1935/1942) by B Holst Grubbe
Bed (1935/1942) by B Holst Grubbe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059054/bed-19351942-holst-grubbeFree Image from public domain license
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912293/casual-business-man-looking-marketing-planView license
Settee (c. 1936) by B Holst Grubbe
Settee (c. 1936) by B Holst Grubbe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070762/settee-c-1936-holst-grubbeFree Image from public domain license
Aim higher Instagram post template
Aim higher Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819456/aim-higher-instagram-post-templateView license
Day Bed (c. 1936) by B Holst Grubbe
Day Bed (c. 1936) by B Holst Grubbe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065412/day-bed-c-1936-holst-grubbeFree Image from public domain license
Wedding seat chart poster template, editable text and design
Wedding seat chart poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9726399/wedding-seat-chart-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Child's Desk (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillips
Child's Desk (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073653/childs-desk-c-1937-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
Business people in a meeting, editable remix design
Business people in a meeting, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997861/business-people-meeting-editable-remix-designView license
Stool (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
Stool (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077483/stool-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Business people are brainstorming in meeting remix
Business people are brainstorming in meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927048/business-people-are-brainstorming-meeting-remixView license
Day Bed (c. 1953) by B Holst Grubbe
Day Bed (c. 1953) by B Holst Grubbe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088874/day-bed-c-1953-holst-grubbeFree Image from public domain license
I miss you mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
I miss you mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403647/miss-you-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView license
Sideboard (1935/1942) by B Holst Grubbe
Sideboard (1935/1942) by B Holst Grubbe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062923/sideboard-19351942-holst-grubbeFree Image from public domain license
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912301/casual-business-man-looking-marketing-planView license
Bed (1935/1942) by B Holst Grubbe
Bed (1935/1942) by B Holst Grubbe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059074/bed-19351942-holst-grubbeFree Image from public domain license
Wedding seat chart poster template, editable text & design
Wedding seat chart poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11576491/wedding-seat-chart-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Side Chair (one of pair) (1937) by Harold Smith
Side Chair (one of pair) (1937) by Harold Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077130/side-chair-one-pair-1937-harold-smithFree Image from public domain license
Hand pointing map background, editable design
Hand pointing map background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11973009/hand-pointing-map-background-editable-designView license
Tripod Table (c. 1936) by Arthur Johnson
Tripod Table (c. 1936) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072190/tripod-table-c-1936-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Hand pointing map background, editable design
Hand pointing map background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11973007/hand-pointing-map-background-editable-designView license
Table (c. 1936) by Nicholas Acampora
Table (c. 1936) by Nicholas Acampora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071995/table-c-1936-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Charles Squires
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077097/side-chair-c-1937-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Business people are brainstorming, editable remix design
Business people are brainstorming, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998095/business-people-are-brainstorming-editable-remix-designView license
Table (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
Table (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077556/table-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Strategy word, business plan editable remix design
Strategy word, business plan editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11920932/strategy-word-business-plan-editable-remix-designView license
Box (c. 1936) by Isidore Sovensky
Box (c. 1936) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069952/box-c-1936-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Business people in a meeting, editable remix design
Business people in a meeting, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997929/business-people-meeting-editable-remix-designView license
Table (Occassional) (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
Table (Occassional) (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072015/table-occassional-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Astrology horoscope chart png, fortune telling art
Astrology horoscope chart png, fortune telling art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11831332/astrology-horoscope-chart-png-fortune-telling-artView license
Tall Clock (c. 1936) by Isidore Sovensky
Tall Clock (c. 1936) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072030/tall-clock-c-1936-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license