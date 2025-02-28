rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Ghost of Judy (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
Save
Edit Image
ghostfacepersonartwatercolorpublic domaindrawingpaintings
Halloween stories Instagram post template, editable text
Halloween stories Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517126/halloween-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Puppet: "Judy" (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennan
Puppet: "Judy" (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076587/puppet-judy-c-1937-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain license
Halloween stories blog banner template, editable text
Halloween stories blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517134/halloween-stories-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Punch's Head (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
Punch's Head (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076584/punchs-head-c-1937-edward-strzalkowskiFree Image from public domain license
Halloween stories poster template, editable text and design
Halloween stories poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12461469/halloween-stories-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Marionette (Details) (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
Marionette (Details) (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075795/marionette-details-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
Horror movie marathon poster template, editable text and design
Horror movie marathon poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467361/horror-movie-marathon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wallpaper Used as Bandbox Covering (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
Wallpaper Used as Bandbox Covering (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078011/wallpaper-used-bandbox-covering-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Halloween stories Instagram story template, editable text
Halloween stories Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517127/halloween-stories-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Bandbox (c. 1937) by Harold Merriam
Bandbox (c. 1937) by Harold Merriam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072939/bandbox-c-1937-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain license
Halloween movies Instagram post template
Halloween movies Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786089/halloween-movies-instagram-post-templateView license
Doll (c. 1937) by Walter Praefke
Doll (c. 1937) by Walter Praefke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074358/doll-c-1937-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain license
Horror movie marathon poster template, editable text and design
Horror movie marathon poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467376/horror-movie-marathon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hand Puppet Judy (c. 1936) by Dorothy Brennan
Hand Puppet Judy (c. 1936) by Dorothy Brennan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066294/hand-puppet-judy-c-1936-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain license
Community Remix
Community Remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12657041/community-remixView license
Greiner Doll "Minerva" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Greiner Doll "Minerva" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075071/greiner-doll-minerva-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Ghost stories Instagram post template, editable text
Ghost stories Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517148/ghost-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Joe, the Cannibal (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
Joe, the Cannibal (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075489/joe-the-cannibal-c-1937-edward-strzalkowskiFree Image from public domain license
Halloween party invite Instagram post template, editable text
Halloween party invite Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517157/halloween-party-invite-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Marionette - Missionary (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
Marionette - Missionary (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075790/marionette-missionary-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain license
Ghost stories blog banner template, editable text
Ghost stories blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517143/ghost-stories-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Doll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074431/doll-phoebe-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Halloween design element set
Editable watercolor Halloween design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15305932/editable-watercolor-halloween-design-element-setView license
Doll - "Martha" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Doll - "Martha" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074417/doll-martha-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Halloween movies Instagram post template, editable dark design
Halloween movies Instagram post template, editable dark design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20510134/halloween-movies-instagram-post-template-editable-dark-designView license
Punch and Judy Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
Punch and Judy Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076586/punch-and-judy-bank-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Halloween party invite poster template, editable text and design
Halloween party invite poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465461/halloween-party-invite-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"Fan Dancer" Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
"Fan Dancer" Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072799/fan-dancer-marionette-c-1937-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Horror fiction book cover template, editable design
Horror fiction book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660132/horror-fiction-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Churn (1937) by Eugene Barrell
Churn (1937) by Eugene Barrell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073741/churn-1937-eugene-barrellFree Image from public domain license
Halloween party invite blog banner template, editable text
Halloween party invite blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517161/halloween-party-invite-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Wall Paper and Border (c. 1937) by Nicholas Acampora
Wall Paper and Border (c. 1937) by Nicholas Acampora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077981/wall-paper-and-border-c-1937-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain license
Ghost podcast editable poster template from original art illustration from Odilon Redon
Ghost podcast editable poster template from original art illustration from Odilon Redon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22994586/image-paper-art-blackView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Jug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075516/jug-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Ghost stories poster template, editable text and design
Ghost stories poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12461471/ghost-stories-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074837/fire-screen-c-1937-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Horror fiction poster template
Horror fiction poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271148/horror-fiction-poster-templateView license
Shop Figure (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
Shop Figure (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077079/shop-figure-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
Witches poster template, editable text and design
Witches poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465456/witches-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"David and Goliath" Marionette (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
"David and Goliath" Marionette (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072800/david-and-goliath-marionette-c-1937-ruth-abramsFree Image from public domain license