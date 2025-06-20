Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsglassphotoantiquecc0Glass (c. 1937) by Lillian CauseyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 841 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2872 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVase (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077836/vase-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseGlass (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075006/glass-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseGlass (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066127/glass-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseChair (painted) (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073550/chair-painted-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseQuaker Baby Shirt (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076616/quaker-baby-shirt-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBag (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072912/bag-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseQuaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076617/quaker-bonnet-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSkirt (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077262/skirt-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseRain Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076728/rain-bonnet-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseJacket (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075392/jacket-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseSip and Paint poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714270/sip-and-paint-poster-templateView licenseQuaker Dress (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076619/quaker-dress-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBowl (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073135/bowl-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView licenseDoll Bed (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074437/doll-bed-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076665/quilt-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073055/bonnet-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076645/quilt-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseCurtains (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074268/curtains-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseChair (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064885/chair-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rose flower set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073056/bonnet-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flowers, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView licenseSleighing Bonnet (c. 1941) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088144/sleighing-bonnet-c-1941-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license