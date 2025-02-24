rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Gold Chain (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Save
Edit Image
chaindorothy postenartwatercolourgoldpublic domainpaintingsjewelry
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cameo Pin and Ring (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Cameo Pin and Ring (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073305/cameo-pin-and-ring-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Victorian lantern, editable vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian lantern, editable vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057471/victorian-lantern-editable-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074086/coverlet-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Necklace (c. 1937) by Michael Fenga
Necklace (c. 1937) by Michael Fenga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075947/necklace-c-1937-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059096/vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-accessory-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Miniature Cup (Blue) (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Miniature Cup (Blue) (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075867/miniature-cup-blue-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian accessory, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian accessory, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057732/editable-victorian-accessory-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075831/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian furniture, home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian furniture, home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057789/editable-victorian-furniture-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075836/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Vintage snake frame, aesthetic animal. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage snake frame, aesthetic animal. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12720263/vintage-snake-frame-aesthetic-animal-remixed-rawpixelView license
Earrings (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberg
Earrings (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074628/earrings-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Vintage snake frame png, aesthetic animal. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage snake frame png, aesthetic animal. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767422/vintage-snake-frame-png-aesthetic-animal-remixed-rawpixelView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075832/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Vintage snake frame, aesthetic animal. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage snake frame, aesthetic animal. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715665/vintage-snake-frame-aesthetic-animal-remixed-rawpixelView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075830/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Vintage transportation, editable train and ship set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage transportation, editable train and ship set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059466/vintage-transportation-editable-train-and-ship-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075829/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Gold heart border background, editable design
Gold heart border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617496/gold-heart-border-background-editable-designView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075825/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Editable famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9122669/editable-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075841/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Famous painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Famous painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9122750/famous-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ingrain Carpet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
Ingrain Carpet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066507/ingrain-carpet-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Gold heart border, editable background design
Gold heart border, editable background design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12009068/gold-heart-border-editable-background-designView license
Sampler (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
Sampler (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070665/sampler-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Gold heart border background, editable design
Gold heart border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898347/gold-heart-border-background-editable-designView license
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073368/candlestick-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Fashion collection, shopping poster template, editable text and design
Fashion collection, shopping poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686339/fashion-collection-shopping-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Group of Hair Jewelry (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
Group of Hair Jewelry (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075085/group-hair-jewelry-c-1937-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Punk band cover, Instagram post template, editable design
Punk band cover, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001596/punk-band-cover-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Watch Fob with Human Hair Chain (c. 1936) by Kathryn Uhl
Watch Fob with Human Hair Chain (c. 1936) by Kathryn Uhl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072466/watch-fob-with-human-hair-chain-c-1936-kathryn-uhlFree Image from public domain license
Jewelry collection blog banner template
Jewelry collection blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709789/jewelry-collection-blog-banner-templateView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073824/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
New jewelry collection blog banner template
New jewelry collection blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709832/new-jewelry-collection-blog-banner-templateView license
Cast Iron Toy Bank: Independence Hall (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennan
Cast Iron Toy Bank: Independence Hall (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073496/cast-iron-toy-bank-independence-hall-c-1937-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain license
Punk band cover Instagram pot template, editable design
Punk band cover Instagram pot template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14832700/punk-band-cover-instagram-pot-template-editable-designView license
Brooch (c. 1937) by Madeline Arnold
Brooch (c. 1937) by Madeline Arnold
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073201/brooch-c-1937-madeline-arnoldFree Image from public domain license