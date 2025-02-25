rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Save
Edit Image
chintz public domainantique rugrose patternfloralchintz floral patternroseflowerplant
Floral boutique poster template
Floral boutique poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854314/floral-boutique-poster-templateView license
Chintz Border (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Chintz Border (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073719/chintz-border-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower border background, brown paper editable design
Vintage flower border background, brown paper editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174457/vintage-flower-border-background-brown-paper-editable-designView license
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075047/glazed-chintz-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542128/png-abstract-art-nouveauView license
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075045/glazed-chintz-c-1937-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Real photo of a roses borders, editable design element set
Real photo of a roses borders, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418653/real-photo-roses-borders-editable-design-element-setView license
Bandanna (1937) by Edith Miller
Bandanna (1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072934/bandanna-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower border background, brown paper editable design
Vintage flower border background, brown paper editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10183317/vintage-flower-border-background-brown-paper-editable-designView license
Quilted Chintz Coverlet (c. 1936) by Eugene La Foret
Quilted Chintz Coverlet (c. 1936) by Eugene La Foret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068218/quilted-chintz-coverlet-c-1936-eugene-foretFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Glazed Chintz (c. 1936) by Edmond W Brown
Glazed Chintz (c. 1936) by Edmond W Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066151/glazed-chintz-c-1936-edmond-brownFree Image from public domain license
Sale shopping promotion poster template and design
Sale shopping promotion poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704546/sale-shopping-promotion-poster-template-and-designView license
Yellow Glazed Chintz (c. 1939) by Joseph Lubrano
Yellow Glazed Chintz (c. 1939) by Joseph Lubrano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085292/yellow-glazed-chintz-c-1939-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license
No hate just love mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design
No hate just love mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18445308/hate-just-love-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Beadwork Book Marker (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Beadwork Book Marker (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072996/beadwork-book-marker-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Monochrome collage of a heart with flowers and butterflies, in a retro style editable design
Monochrome collage of a heart with flowers and butterflies, in a retro style editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769251/image-background-heart-pngView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074531/dress-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Block Printed Handkerchief (c. 1937) by Dorothy Lacey
Block Printed Handkerchief (c. 1937) by Dorothy Lacey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073031/block-printed-handkerchief-c-1937-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124285/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
Quilt (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076652/quilt-c-1937-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15123725/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075964/needlepoint-and-beadwork-square-c-1937-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chintz (From Quilt) (1938) by J Howard Iams
Chintz (From Quilt) (1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079257/chintz-from-quilt-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William McAuley
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William McAuley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075153/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain license
Grow in the sun mobile wallpaper template, editable text
Grow in the sun mobile wallpaper template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20770856/grow-the-sun-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-textView license
Trivet (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Trivet (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077767/trivet-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Wedding studio Instagram story template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable design
Wedding studio Instagram story template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23436963/image-flower-plant-patternView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Florence Milto
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Florence Milto
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089269/coverlet-c-1940-florence-miltoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15123500/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Chintz (c. 1936) by George Loughridge
Chintz (c. 1936) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065022/chintz-c-1936-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Flowery poster template
Flowery poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854545/flowery-poster-templateView license
Foot Warmer (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Foot Warmer (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074939/foot-warmer-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Let your heart bloom editable design
Let your heart bloom editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22393299/let-your-heart-bloom-editable-designView license
Pillow Sampler (c. 1937) by Edith Magnette
Pillow Sampler (c. 1937) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076398/pillow-sampler-c-1937-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15123688/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Linen Towel - Brown Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Linen Towel - Brown Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075708/linen-towel-brown-border-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license