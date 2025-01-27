Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageplanewoodsportscrossartwatercolourfurniturecricketGroove Plane (c. 1937) by Samuel FaiginOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 936 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3195 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAsian voices matter, woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948300/asian-voices-matter-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licenseLeather Guide Marker (c. 1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075689/leather-guide-marker-c-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseCricket poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12090008/cricket-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSturgeon Spear (c. 1938) by Samuel Faiginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081837/sturgeon-spear-c-1938-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain licenseCricket poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680595/cricket-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWooden sign hardwood white background architecture.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13063405/photo-image-white-background-shadowView licenseCricket club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536807/cricket-club-poster-templateView licenseFire Tongs and Shovel (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074863/fire-tongs-and-shovel-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseCricket Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580421/cricket-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBootjack (c. 1937) by Salvatore Borrazzohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073113/bootjack-c-1937-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain licenseCricket Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9282312/cricket-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseCandle Sticker (c. 1940) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085509/candle-sticker-c-1940-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseCricket story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9283701/cricket-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseTable (c. 1937) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077552/table-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseCricket poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536057/cricket-poster-templateView licenseBootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseCricket club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926767/cricket-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEconomy "Schnitzelbank" (c. 1937) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074641/economy-schnitzelbank-c-1937-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseCricket Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765950/cricket-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Trivet (c. 1937) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076188/pa-german-trivet-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseCricket Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12090018/cricket-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074860/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseCricket blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12090014/cricket-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePennsylvania German Toy Dachshund (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076289/pennsylvania-german-toy-dachshund-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseCricket blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9283700/cricket-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Albert Taxsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083548/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-albert-taxsonFree Image from public domain licenseCricket match poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681027/cricket-match-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLatch for Double Swing Gate (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083927/latch-for-double-swing-gate-c-1939-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseCricket match poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681089/cricket-match-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTool Box Hasp (c. 1938) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082013/tool-box-hasp-c-1938-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseCricket club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498986/cricket-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseClamp Jack (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073882/clamp-jack-c-1937-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain licenseCricket rules blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536099/cricket-rules-blog-banner-templateView licensePatch Boxes of Kentucky Rifles (c. 1937) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076248/patch-boxes-kentucky-rifles-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseCricket tryouts poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680588/cricket-tryouts-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLock (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083942/lock-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseCricket club blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498971/cricket-club-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseClock Jack (c. 1941) by Joseph Cannellahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087573/clock-jack-c-1941-joseph-cannellaFree Image from public domain licenseCricket club Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498978/cricket-club-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseZoar Whetstone Case (c. 1937) by Jerry Guintahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078406/zoar-whetstone-case-c-1937-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain license