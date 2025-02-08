Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagearchitectureartbuildinghairpaintingspublic domainwallwatercolourHair Brooch (c. 1937) by O A KirbyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 900 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3073 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802742/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseBrooch (c. 1937) by Madeline Arnoldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073205/brooch-c-1937-madeline-arnoldFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203776/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseMantel Clock (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075784/mantel-clock-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884603/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseBrooch (c. 1937) by Madeline Arnoldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073201/brooch-c-1937-madeline-arnoldFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseToy bank: Man in a Cabin (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077729/toy-bank-man-cabin-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802570/watercolor-building-entrance-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseChenille Embroidery (c. 1937) by O A Kirbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073612/chenille-embroidery-c-1937-kirbyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10363338/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseZoar Cloth Samples (c. 1937) by Jerry Guintahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078392/zoar-cloth-samples-c-1937-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200191/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseZoar Shingle Axe (c. 1937) by Clarence Hortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078420/zoar-shingle-axe-c-1937-clarence-hortonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802579/watercolor-building-entrance-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseGroup of Hair Jewelry (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075085/group-hair-jewelry-c-1937-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884609/watercolor-building-entrance-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseButtons (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073263/buttons-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseKids dream career, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551355/kids-dream-career-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseCandle Holder (c. 1937) by Howard Lumbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073299/candle-holder-c-1937-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain licenseKids dream career, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551372/kids-dream-career-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseStove Lid Lifter (c. 1937) by Adelaide Dyballhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077479/stove-lid-lifter-c-1937-adelaide-dyballFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10707764/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseKeys to John Marshall House (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075605/keys-john-marshall-house-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWall Paper Border (c. 1937) by John Garayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077977/wall-paper-border-c-1937-john-garayFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473313/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077034/shelf-clock-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11177940/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseKerosene Lamp Heater (c. 1942) by Samuel Faiginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088618/kerosene-lamp-heater-c-1942-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473315/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseChopping Knife (c. 1940) by Charles Charonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089100/chopping-knife-c-1940-charles-charonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11224571/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseWoven Quilt Details (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078349/woven-quilt-details-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226889/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseHand Iron (c. 1939) by Michael Chomykhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083688/hand-iron-c-1939-michael-chomykFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226950/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseChopping Knife (c. 1940) by Charles Charonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089111/chopping-knife-c-1940-charles-charonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor building & flower, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11452010/editable-watercolor-building-flower-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseChopping Knife (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089096/chopping-knife-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license