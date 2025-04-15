Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagenecklacevictorian ornamentcrossartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsornamentHair Ornament (c. 1937) by Melita HofmannOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 920 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3140 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074543/dress-c-1937-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSlipper (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071651/slipper-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseSlipper (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071635/slipper-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licensePurse (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068134/purse-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseSlipper (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071632/slipper-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Whimsigoth outfit design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15253547/editable-whimsigoth-outfit-design-element-setView licenseWoman's Clog (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072631/womans-clog-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Whimsigoth outfit design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15253473/editable-whimsigoth-outfit-design-element-setView licenseSlipper (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071634/slipper-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074560/dress-c-1937-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCap (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064595/cap-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in park mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465716/woman-park-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseEarrings (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074628/earrings-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059565/editable-vintage-animal-home-decor-sculpture-set-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShirt (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070958/shirt-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCard Case (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064614/card-case-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStockings (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071890/stockings-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSlipper (1935/1942) by Mae A Clarke and Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063243/slipper-19351942-mae-clarke-and-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseEditable whimsigoth fortune design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15214415/editable-whimsigoth-fortune-design-element-setView licenseWaistcoat (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072363/waistcoat-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseFree mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074538/dress-c-1937-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseBrooch (c. 1937) by Madeline Arnoldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073201/brooch-c-1937-madeline-arnoldFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072552/wedding-dress-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15421631/editable-victorian-garden-design-element-setView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074550/dress-c-1937-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman's Slipper (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072650/womans-slipper-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license