rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
Save
Edit Image
public domain embroiderypublic domain geometric patternsfabric patternstexturefabricpatternartwatercolor
Film fest blog banner template
Film fest blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428108/film-fest-blog-banner-templateView license
Blue and White Homespun (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
Blue and White Homespun (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073043/blue-and-white-homespun-c-1937-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Lotto possibility blog banner template
Lotto possibility blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428289/lotto-possibility-blog-banner-templateView license
Handwoven Coverlet (1936) by Howard H Sherman
Handwoven Coverlet (1936) by Howard H Sherman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066297/handwoven-coverlet-1936-howard-shermanFree Image from public domain license
Handcrafted with love Instagram post template
Handcrafted with love Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117934/handcrafted-with-love-instagram-post-templateView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William McAuley
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William McAuley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075153/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery fabric png mockup, editable product design
Embroidery fabric png mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14434232/embroidery-fabric-png-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089243/coverlet-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain license
Happy easter poster template
Happy easter poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13129172/happy-easter-poster-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwin
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079445/coverlet-c-1938-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418881/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074041/coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
White day ideas Instagram post template
White day ideas Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117926/white-day-ideas-instagram-post-templateView license
Coverlet (1937) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (1937) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074071/coverlet-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Happy easter Facebook story template
Happy easter Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13129173/happy-easter-facebook-story-templateView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Lacey
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Lacey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066313/handwoven-coverlet-c-1936-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain license
Easter promotion blog banner template
Easter promotion blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13055272/easter-promotion-blog-banner-templateView license
Coverlet Detail (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet Detail (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074101/coverlet-detail-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
White day ideas poster template
White day ideas poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496630/white-day-ideas-poster-templateView license
Handwoven Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1937) by Fred Peterson
Handwoven Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1937) by Fred Peterson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075139/handwoven-coverlet-detail-c-1937-fred-petersonFree Image from public domain license
Happy Easter Facebook post template
Happy Easter Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986751/happy-easter-facebook-post-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074054/coverlet-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Happy easter blog banner template
Happy easter blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13129171/happy-easter-blog-banner-templateView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074076/coverlet-section-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Happy Easter Facebook post template
Happy Easter Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987005/happy-easter-facebook-post-templateView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074075/coverlet-section-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Art crafts workshop Facebook post template
Art crafts workshop Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408576/art-crafts-workshop-facebook-post-templateView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075150/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
White day ideas Facebook story template
White day ideas Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496528/white-day-ideas-facebook-story-templateView license
Coverlet (Blanket) (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinson
Coverlet (Blanket) (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070123/coverlet-blanket-c-1936-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418745/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Coverlet Detail (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet Detail (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074098/coverlet-detail-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418876/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089236/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Happy Easter blog banner template
Happy Easter blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13054938/happy-easter-blog-banner-templateView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086020/handwoven-coverlet-c-1940-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Arts and crafts Facebook post template, cute editable design
Arts and crafts Facebook post template, cute editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18277688/arts-and-crafts-facebook-post-template-cute-editable-designView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074105/coverlet-section-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Save trees Instagram post template
Save trees Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13139301/save-trees-instagram-post-templateView license
Coverlet Detail (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet Detail (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070147/coverlet-detail-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license