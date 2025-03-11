rawpixel
Handkerchief (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Samples of Stitching (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Dolls - "Molly and Polly" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Compote (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Traces of nature poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Doll: "Maggie Bentley" (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano and Edith Towner
Watercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Carved Wood Doll (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Spoon (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Doll's Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Eyelet Embroidery (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Beautiful spring Instagram post template
Petticoat (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Hanging handkerchief mockup, beige editable design
Doll - "Flora Richardson" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Spring vibe Instagram post template
Feather Wreath (c. 1940) by Edith Towner and Marius Hansen
Feminine vintage floral computer wallpaper, pink flowers border, editable design
Doll - "Retta Hervey" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Valentine's flower border HD wallpaper, pink roses background, editable design
Doll - "Delight Bates" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
Doll - "Leslie Simpson" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner and Josephine C Romano
Hokusai’s pink flower, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pantalette (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Watercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Doll - "Hattie" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
Doll: "Florence" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Orange flower pattern background, Summer aesthetic, editable design
Doll of Bisque (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Aesthetic wildflower pattern desktop wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration, editable design
Infant's Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Pressed flower, editable design element set
Doll--"Belle Hervey" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
