Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsknifephotodaggertoolHandmade Saw (c. 1937) by Evelyn BaileyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 940 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3207 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495060/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseHand Saw with Bladehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9639055/hand-saw-with-bladeFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11119636/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseHand Saw with Bladehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9639000/hand-saw-with-bladeFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495062/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseFire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074860/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseFixing tool png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11159083/fixing-tool-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseFire Tongs and Shovel (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074863/fire-tongs-and-shovel-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseCrime book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14679751/crime-book-cover-templateView licenseSaw tool weapon knife.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13837776/saw-tool-weapon-knifeView licenseHorror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licensePNG Saw tool weapon knife.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13894973/png-saw-tool-weapon-knifeView licenseMake Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597471/make-art-your-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCoopersmith Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079411/coopersmith-saw-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597630/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBuck Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078780/buck-saw-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseLaw justice png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11157132/law-justice-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseKitchen Broiler (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075599/kitchen-broiler-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517380/repair-tool-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseFireman's Trumpet (c. 1937) by Florence Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074805/firemans-trumpet-c-1937-florence-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517381/repair-tool-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseEconomy "Schnitzelbank" (c. 1937) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074641/economy-schnitzelbank-c-1937-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseWooden fork and spoon editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7600816/wooden-fork-and-spoon-editable-mockup-elementView licenseHitching Post (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075244/hitching-post-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseGarage tools & equipment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11746119/garage-tools-equipment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCandle Holder (c. 1937) by Harry G Aberdeenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073306/candle-holder-c-1937-harry-aberdeenFree Image from public domain licenseMale grooming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499381/male-grooming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1937) by Salvatore Borrazzohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073113/bootjack-c-1937-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain licenseFlower arrangement workshop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680779/flower-arrangement-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseClamp Jack (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073882/clamp-jack-c-1937-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen tool line art, editable food design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942204/kitchen-tool-line-art-editable-food-design-setView licenseGroove Plane (c. 1937) by Samuel Faiginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075087/groove-plane-c-1937-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen tool line art, editable food design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942013/kitchen-tool-line-art-editable-food-design-setView licenseIron Fork (c. 1937) by Frank Eisemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075338/iron-fork-c-1937-frank-eisemanFree Image from public domain licenseSalad cooking, healthy food editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693476/salad-cooking-healthy-food-editable-remixView licenseTable (c. 1937) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077552/table-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157759/paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseCarpentry service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596607/carpentry-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePatch Boxes of Kentucky Rifles (c. 1937) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076248/patch-boxes-kentucky-rifles-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license