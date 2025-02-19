rawpixel
Hand Made & Painted Wooden Cross - Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Wooden Cross used as Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Child's Grave with Hand Made Cross of Wood (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Wooden Grave Marker (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin-Mirror Candle Sconce (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Carved Cross - Grave (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Bulto, Crucifix (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Small Wooden Chair (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Large Painted Wooden Saint-Virgin Mary (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Two Wall Doors (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Grain Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Painted Wooden Crucifix (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
"El Muerto" Death Figure and Cart (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Painted Wooden Candle Stick, with Grooves andCircles (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Cristo, Carved and Painted, on Black Carved Wooden Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Wooden Retablo, San Antonio (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
San Jose, Carved and Painted Wooden Santo (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Penetente Death Cart & Death Figure (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Figure of Death "Muerto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
