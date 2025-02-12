Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandfacepersonartwatercolourpublic domaindrawingpaintingsHand Drawn Guadalupe in Tin Form (c. 1937) by Majel G ClaflinOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 818 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2792 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas snowman during Winter png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518833/christmas-snowman-during-winter-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseFigure of Death "Muerto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074773/figure-death-muerto-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWell Head (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078166/well-head-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor paper mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14336702/watercolor-paper-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseTin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077632/tin-wall-paper-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseCostume contest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474503/costume-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTin-Mirror Candle Sconce (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077648/tin-mirror-candle-sconce-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseSkull and flowers collage set, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22332971/image-transparent-png-roseView licenseChild's Grave with Hand Made Cross of Wood (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073704/childs-grave-with-hand-made-cross-wood-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWitches Halloween party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474800/witches-halloween-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHand Drawn "Santo Nino de Atocha"-Hand Made Tin Frame (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075112/image-hand-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseLeather Covered Box (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075692/leather-covered-box-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseTwo moms Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499516/two-moms-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIron Lock (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075376/iron-lock-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseCostume shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474144/costume-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWooden Retablo, San Antonio (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078320/wooden-retablo-san-antonio-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseWooden Christo, Painted (Side view) (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078270/wooden-christo-painted-side-view-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media campaign Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527558/social-media-campaign-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWooden Grave Marker (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078288/wooden-grave-marker-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseTin Mirror Frame with 2 Candle Sockets (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077653/tin-mirror-frame-with-candle-sockets-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseLarge Painted Wooden Saint-Virgin Mary (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075691/large-painted-wooden-saint-virgin-mary-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseTin Candle Sconce (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063501/tin-candle-sconce-19351942-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseDaycare logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13719934/daycare-logo-template-editable-designView licensePainted Wooden Candle Stick, with Grooves andCircles (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076219/image-wooden-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDigital marketing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527553/digital-marketing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073619/chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licensePlay time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473240/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTin and Painted Glass Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077640/tin-and-painted-glass-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseSmall Statue of Guadalupe Cut in Stone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077307/small-statue-guadalupe-cut-stone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license"El Muerto" Death Figure and Cart (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072806/el-muerto-death-figure-and-cart-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWooden Cross used as Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078268/wooden-cross-used-headstone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license