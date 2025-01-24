rawpixel
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Ripped paper png mockup element, vintage flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Washi tape png mockup element, vintage flower transparent background, Remixed by rawpixel.
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Editable blue aesthetic vintage collage
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Customizable tapestry mockup, Hokusia's The Great Wave off Kanagawa pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William McAuley
Inspirational quote Instagram post template, editable summer design
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
Editable beige aesthetic vintage collage
Handwoven Table Cover (c. 1940) by Maud M Holme
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
Handwoven Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1937) by Fred Peterson
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Aesthetic ephemera pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design
Double Star Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by Maud M Holme
Vintage floral pattern, green background
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Handwoven Table Cover (c. 1940) by Alfred Walbeck and Maud M Holme
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Autumn bird collage, nature aesthetic, editable design
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Floral tapestry mockup, editable design
Woven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
Autumn bird collage background, nature aesthetic, editable design
Coverlet (Wool) (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Customizable wrinkled fabric mockup, flat lay design
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Lacey
Floral fragrance poster template from original art illustration, editable design
Quilt Applique Pattern (c. 1939) by Maud M Holme
Autumn bird collage computer wallpaper, nature aesthetic background, editable design
Historic Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Floral tapestry mockup element, customizable design
Quilted Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
