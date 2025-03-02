rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Hanging Wall Shelf (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Save
Edit Image
animalwoodbirdcrossartwatercolourfurniturewall
Wall mockup, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Wall mockup, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8860168/wall-mockup-editable-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Large Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Large Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075690/large-chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor birds at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor birds at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472470/editable-watercolor-birds-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077636/tin-wall-paper-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame interior mockup design
Editable picture frame interior mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12217497/editable-picture-frame-interior-mockup-designView license
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077632/tin-wall-paper-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473313/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Figure of Death "Muerto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Figure of Death "Muerto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074773/figure-death-muerto-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11177940/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView license
Two Wall Doors (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Two Wall Doors (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077807/two-wall-doors-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473315/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Chair (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Chair (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073551/chair-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11224571/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Grave with Hand Made Cross of Wood (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Child's Grave with Hand Made Cross of Wood (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073704/childs-grave-with-hand-made-cross-wood-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226889/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView license
Box (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Box (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073141/box-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226950/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView license
Tin and Painted Glass Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin and Painted Glass Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077640/tin-and-painted-glass-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Wooden Cross used as Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Wooden Cross used as Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078268/wooden-cross-used-headstone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Modern living room decor mockup, editable design
Modern living room decor mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670205/modern-living-room-decor-mockup-editable-designView license
Hand Made & Painted Wooden Cross - Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Hand Made & Painted Wooden Cross - Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075126/hand-made-painted-wooden-cross-headstone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Minimal bedroom home decor mockup, editable design
Minimal bedroom home decor mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670405/minimal-bedroom-home-decor-mockup-editable-designView license
Grain Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Grain Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075041/grain-chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView license
Cristo, Carved and Painted, on Black Carved Wooden Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Cristo, Carved and Painted, on Black Carved Wooden Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074172/image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain license
Goodbye quote mobile wallpaper template
Goodbye quote mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816130/goodbye-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Small Table (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Small Table (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077296/small-table-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Bird watching Instagram post template, editable text
Bird watching Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597646/bird-watching-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Coral Beads and Crucifix (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Coral Beads and Crucifix (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074009/coral-beads-and-crucifix-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Goodbye quote mobile wallpaper template
Goodbye quote mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816078/goodbye-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
One painted, Wooden Candelabrum, with Dove (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
One painted, Wooden Candelabrum, with Dove (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075995/one-painted-wooden-candelabrum-with-dove-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView license
Carved Cross - Grave (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Carved Cross - Grave (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073440/carved-cross-grave-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597073/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bulto, Crucifix (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Bulto, Crucifix (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073239/bulto-crucifix-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Visit China Instagram post template
Visit China Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272909/visit-china-instagram-post-templateView license
Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073619/chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic town mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Aesthetic town mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11227112/aesthetic-town-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Small Wooden Chair (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Small Wooden Chair (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077299/small-wooden-chair-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license