rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Save
Edit Image
sampler public domainantique textilered paperrugantique rugcc0 samplersantique samplerpattern
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602476/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070129/coverlet-section-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602515/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Homespun Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Homespun Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086090/homespun-coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Coverlet - Section of Reverse Side (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet - Section of Reverse Side (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074127/coverlet-section-reverse-side-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Rolled poster mockup, editable design
Rolled poster mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11028484/rolled-poster-mockup-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089263/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602252/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089242/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070084/coverlet-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Brown luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Brown luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695553/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074076/coverlet-section-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Gold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable design
Gold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695825/gold-vintage-frame-background-brown-texture-design-editable-designView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074075/coverlet-section-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Wall poster editable mockup
Wall poster editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11536906/wall-poster-editable-mockupView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William McAuley
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William McAuley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075153/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain license
Gold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable design
Gold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695905/gold-vintage-frame-background-red-texture-design-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089231/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074110/coverlet-section-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Gold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable design
Gold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626998/gold-vintage-frame-background-brown-texture-design-editable-designView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075152/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Editable rolled poster, black floral design
Editable rolled poster, black floral design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11021502/editable-rolled-poster-black-floral-designView license
Coverlet (Section of) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (Section of) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089300/coverlet-section-of-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower border background, brown paper editable design
Vintage flower border background, brown paper editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174457/vintage-flower-border-background-brown-paper-editable-designView license
Sampler (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeck
Sampler (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076835/sampler-c-1937-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain license
Gold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable design
Gold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686521/gold-vintage-frame-background-red-texture-design-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089247/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602508/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089234/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564361/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074105/coverlet-section-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564381/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070081/coverlet-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower border background, brown paper editable design
Vintage flower border background, brown paper editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10183317/vintage-flower-border-background-brown-paper-editable-designView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087632/coverlet-section-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Pink heart band-aid mockup, editable design
Pink heart band-aid mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10442242/pink-heart-band-aid-mockup-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089236/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license