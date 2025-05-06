Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagescarfpublic domain paperblue hatpatternwatercolorvintagedesignpublic domainHat (c. 1937) by Ann Gene BuckleyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 884 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3016 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHello December Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15788173/hello-december-facebook-story-templateView licenseWoman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078236/womans-slipper-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseThe Pink Capeline, editable Jacques-Emile Blanche's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9729574/png-beautiful-black-blueView licenseWaistcoat (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077895/waistcoat-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licensePhotocopy Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/24092469/photocopy-effectView licenseMontaleto (Head Scarf) (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075919/montaleto-head-scarf-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseMerry X-Mas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519411/merry-x-mas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseReticule (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076761/reticule-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable hand-drawn festive wildlife backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8393975/editable-hand-drawn-festive-wildlife-backgroundView licenseBeaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072983/beaded-purse-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseCute flamingo background, blue drawing designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694868/cute-flamingo-background-blue-drawing-designView licenseSkirt Design (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077283/skirt-design-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable shawl scarf mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786744/editable-shawl-scarf-mockupView licenseHose (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075290/hose-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tropical background, hand-drawn festive wildlife borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8395735/editable-tropical-background-hand-drawn-festive-wildlife-borderView licenseEmery in the Shape of a Strawberry (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074707/emery-the-shape-strawberry-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licensePink aesthetic lady backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8531087/pink-aesthetic-lady-backgroundView licenseSnuff Box (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077303/snuff-box-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseMagic & season quote social story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15788372/magic-season-quote-social-story-templateView licenseMission Chant (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067200/mission-chant-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseParty flamingo background, blue drawing designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691351/party-flamingo-background-blue-drawing-designView licenseSilk Embroidered Suspenders (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071062/silk-embroidered-suspenders-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseSnowman Christmas background, winter holidayshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8398954/snowman-christmas-background-winter-holidaysView licenseEmbroidery (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065906/embroidery-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseScarf label mockup, editable fashion business branding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10827636/scarf-label-mockup-editable-fashion-business-branding-designView licenseColonial Pocket (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065168/colonial-pocket-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseCool flamingo background, gradient colorful designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691372/cool-flamingo-background-gradient-colorful-designView licenseReticule (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070545/reticule-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D Christmas design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15503088/editable-christmas-design-element-setView licenseCascarone (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064657/cascarone-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D Christmas design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15503195/editable-christmas-design-element-setView licenseDancing Shoe (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065404/dancing-shoe-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseSnowman Christmas background, winter holidayshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8398961/snowman-christmas-background-winter-holidaysView licenseMitt (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075914/mitt-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseParty flamingo background, blue drawing designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691349/party-flamingo-background-blue-drawing-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073082/bonnet-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseCute black French bulldog element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15004438/cute-black-french-bulldog-element-set-editable-designView licenseBlue Velvet Dolman (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073060/blue-velvet-dolman-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseEditable The Pink Capeline, Jacques-Emile Blanche's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9729571/png-beautiful-black-blueView licenseClock Face (c. 1936) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065146/clock-face-c-1936-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain license