Hat Mannequin and Bonnet (c. 1937) by Howard Weld
Book cover poster template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23106871/image-cartoon-paper-handView license
Hat Mannequin (c. 1937) by Howard Weld
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075180/hat-mannequin-c-1937-howard-weldFree Image from public domain license
Seminar Instagram story template, editable design for social media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7732981/seminar-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView license
Hat Mannequin and Bonnet (c. 1937) by Howard Weld
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075181/hat-mannequin-and-bonnet-c-1937-howard-weldFree Image from public domain license
Diversity in workplace blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752269/diversity-workplace-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Details of Dining Room Table (c. 1936) by Howard Weld
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065479/details-dining-room-table-c-1936-howard-weldFree Image from public domain license
Fashion store logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941466/fashion-store-logo-template-editable-textView license
Puppet: "Punch" (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076581/puppet-punch-c-1937-edward-strzalkowskiFree Image from public domain license
Modern women poster template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23102008/image-cartoon-paper-animalView license
Beaded Pin Cushion (1937) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072989/beaded-pin-cushion-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Fashion store logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959838/fashion-store-logo-template-editable-textView license
Candle Holder (c. 1937) by Howard Lumbard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073299/candle-holder-c-1937-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain license
Plus size fashion logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952780/plus-size-fashion-logo-template-editable-textView license
Baby's Cap (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072891/babys-cap-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Plus size fashion logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958594/plus-size-fashion-logo-template-editable-textView license
Marionette - Missionary (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075790/marionette-missionary-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
Circus Wagon Lion (c. 1937) by Howard Weld
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073890/circus-wagon-lion-c-1937-howard-weldFree Image from public domain license
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784003/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView license
Figurehead: "Quaker" (c. 1939) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083464/figurehead-quaker-c-1939-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView license
Carousel Horse (1935/1942) by Howard Weld
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059444/carousel-horse-19351942-howard-weldFree Image from public domain license
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView license
Hat (c. 1939) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083726/hat-c-1939-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Personality test Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9734749/personality-test-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Circus Wagon Figure (c. 1937) by Howard Weld
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073881/circus-wagon-figure-c-1937-howard-weldFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791404/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
Bonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078678/bonnet-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781894/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Mae Szilvasy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074558/dress-c-1937-mae-szilvasyFree Image from public domain license
Hair salon logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982870/hair-salon-logo-template-editable-textView license
Baby's Hood (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072888/babys-hood-c-1937-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Feminine beauty Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103870/feminine-beauty-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Dorothy Gernon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073071/bonnet-c-1937-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain license
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781733/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView license
Crepe Bonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079479/crepe-bonnet-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Summer hats Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11951627/summer-hats-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073073/bonnet-c-1937-sara-garfinkelFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791396/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073056/bonnet-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license