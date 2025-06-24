Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagebessie formanpersonartwatercolorvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationHeaddress (c. 1937) by Bessie FormanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 918 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3133 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseWoman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078239/womans-slipper-c-1937-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseBasque (c. 1938) by Florence Earlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078588/basque-c-1938-florence-earlFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseHat (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075162/hat-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseBonnet (c. 1936) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064400/bonnet-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079711/dress-c-1938-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseBlue Velvet Dolman (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073060/blue-velvet-dolman-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079733/dress-c-1938-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1940) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087159/wedding-dress-c-1940-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9455381/social-media-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBonnet (c. 1936) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064410/bonnet-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1936) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072547/wedding-dress-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWhite Satin Bonnet (c. 1936) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072578/white-satin-bonnet-c-1936-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685966/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073091/bonnet-c-1937-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (1935/1942) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060233/dress-19351942-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView licenseCivil War Sash (c. 1936) by Gladys C Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065103/civil-war-sash-c-1936-gladys-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseCard Table (1935/1942) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059412/card-table-19351942-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCravat (c. 1937) by Catherine Fowlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074122/cravat-c-1937-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseStraw Bonnet (c. 1938) by Frank Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081819/straw-bonnet-c-1938-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTea Apron (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081905/tea-apron-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseNurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Mae Szilvasyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074558/dress-c-1937-mae-szilvasyFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079714/dress-c-1938-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license